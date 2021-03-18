Champions League reaction - Chelsea & Bayern reach last eight

Bayern Munich are hoping to be European champions for a seventh time and defend their title for the first time since winning three in a row between from 1974 to 1976.
And they look in ominous form as the German giants are now
unbeaten in their last 19 games in the Champions League, equalling their
longest run of consecutive games without defeat in European Cup/Champions
League history (previously a run of 19 between 2001 and 2002).
They have also qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 19th time – the most of any team in the competition’s history.
When will the quarter-final draw be made?
The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday at 11:00 GMT - and be immediately followed by the semi-final draw.
The quarter-final games will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.
And there are no restrictions on who could be drawn against who so we could see an all-English tie in the last eight.
Who will be in the quarter-finals?
Chelsea's progress into the Champions League quarter-finals means there will be three English teams in the last eight - the other two are Liverpool and Manchester City.
Holders Bayern Munich join Borussia Dortmund to make it two German sides.
There are two heavyweights from Spain and France - namely Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain - while Porto will also be in the quarter-final draw after the Portuguese side upset Juventus in the last 16.
'Onto the next round'
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
After a run of four consecutive eliminations
when appearing at the last 16 stage in the Champions League, Chelsea have
progressed to the competition’s quarter-finals for the first time since 2013-14
under Jose Mourinho.
Having established a slender first-leg lead, Emerson Palmieri's late strike sealed the win after Hakim Ziyech had earlier put the hosts firmly in control with a low effort after good work from Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Until then their dominance in possession had not translated into chances in front of goal, and in a nervy opening they also appeared fortunate to survive a penalty appeal after visiting winger Yannick Carrasco was pulled back by Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
Italian official Daniele Orsato waved away the claim, and the incident was not examined by VAR.
Atletico knocked Liverpool out of the competition in dramatic fashion at the same stage last term, but the La Liga leaders rarely looked capable of recovering after Ziyech's goal.
Instead Chelsea, who remain unbeaten in 13 games since Thomas Tuchel took charge, had opportunities to extend their lead before Emerson's stoppage-time effort and deservedly progressed against an Atletico side that had Stefan Savic sent off late on for elbowing Antonio Rudiger.
And then there were eight....
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Emerson Palmieri were both on target on Wednesday night to seal victories for Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
They ensured both teams eased through after holding leads from the first leg and the line-up for this season's Champions League quarter-final is now complete.
We'll bring you all the reaction and ask who will be this year's kings of Europe?
Sane set for Man City reunion?
Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio
German winger Leroy Sane left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich last summer. The two sides are the favourites for this season's Champions League. Is Sane set to face his former club?
More records for Bayern
Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio
Lewandowski on target as holders Bayern ease through
Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio
Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet again as Bayern Munich cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a win over Lazio.
The striker coolly slotted home a first-half penalty after Leon Goretzka was pushed by Francesco Acerbi.
Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 2-0 in the second half with a chipped finish from close range.
Lazio got one back through Marco Parolo late on, but Bayern sailed through after claiming a 4-1 win in the first leg in Rome.
Blues brush off Atletico
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.
Having established a slender first-leg lead, Emerson Palmieri's late strike sealed the win after Hakim Ziyech had earlier put the hosts firmly in control with a low effort after good work from Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Until then their dominance in possession had not translated into chances in front of goal, and in a nervy opening they also appeared fortunate to survive a penalty appeal after visiting winger Yannick Carrasco was pulled back by Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
Italian official Daniele Orsato waved away the claim, and the incident was not examined by VAR.
Atletico knocked Liverpool out of the competition in dramatic fashion at the same stage last term, but the La Liga leaders rarely looked capable of recovering after Ziyech's goal.
Instead Chelsea, who remain unbeaten in 13 games since Thomas Tuchel took charge, had opportunities to extend their lead before Emerson's stoppage-time effort and deservedly progressed against an Atletico side that had Stefan Savic sent off late on for elbowing Antonio Rudiger.
