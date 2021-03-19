Europa League reaction & build-up to Champions League draw

More from Jose Mourinho's post match interview now...

"I am disappointed for a difference of attitude of one team to another," said Mourinho. "I feel sorry that my team is the team that didn't bring to the game not just the basics of football but the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs and to give everything.

"I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters. I hope they feel the same way I feel. Today is live or die - and in this moment, we die.

"For the respect I have for my career and my job, every match is important," Mourinho said. "For every Tottenham fan at home, every match matters. Another attitude is needed. What I feel is much more than sadness.

"I just left the Dinamo dressing room where I went to praise the guys and I feel sorry it is not my team who won the game based on attitude and compromise. I feel more than sad.

"Football is not just about players who think they have more quality than others. The basis of football is attitude. They beat us on that."