Europa League reaction & build-up to Champions League draw

More from Jose Mourinho's post match interview now...
"I am disappointed for a difference of attitude of one team to another," said Mourinho. "I feel sorry that my team is the team that didn't bring to the game not just the basics of football but the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs and to give everything.
"I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters. I hope they feel the same way I feel. Today is live or die - and in this moment, we die.
"For the respect I have for my career and my job, every match is important," Mourinho said. "For every Tottenham fan at home, every match matters. Another attitude is needed. What I feel is much more than sadness.
"I just left the Dinamo dressing room where I went to praise the guys and I feel sorry it is not my team who won the game based on attitude and compromise. I feel more than sad.
"Football is not just about players who think they have more quality than others. The basis of football is attitude. They beat us on that."
'The basics of life'
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET, agg 3-2)
Jose Mourinho apologised to the Tottenham fans and said his players failed "at the basics of life" after they threw away a 2-0 lead to be knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.
A second-leg display described as "diabolical" and "a disaster" by their ex-player and manager Glenn Hoddle saw Spurs eliminated in the last 16 in Croatia after extra time.
"They [Dinamo] left sweat, energy, blood. In the end they left even tears of happiness," Mourinho told BT Sport. "They were very humble and committed. I have to praise them.
"On the other side, my team - I repeat, my team - didn't look like it was playing an important match. If for any one of them it is not important, for me it is."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Abdul: Really pitied Mourinho and his guys
'I can only apologise to Tottenham supporters'
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET, agg 3-2)
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs crash out in Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET, agg 3-2)
So let's start with the big overnight story...
Tottenham were knocked out of the Europa League as a sublime hat-trick from Mislav Orsic completed a remarkable second-leg turnaround for Dinamo Zagreb.
Leading 2-0 after a one-sided first encounter in London seven days earlier, Spurs - who made seven changes - paid the price for a desperately poor performance against the Croatian champions.
Orsic deservedly curled the hosts ahead on the night with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box and swept home Iyayi Atiemwen's cross to bring the tie level in Zagreb.
He added a superb third at the start of the second period of extra time, driving at a terrified Tottenham defence before firing another fine finish into Hugo Lloris' bottom corner.
Read our full report here.
'Slack Spurs suffer Europa humiliation'
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
It was another thrilling night of European action as Arsenal, Man Utd, Rangers and Tottenham were all on display.
We will have all of the reaction from the Europa League, as well as build-up to the Champions League draw, which takes place later this afternoon (12:00 GMT).
Strap yourselves in - it's set to be a busy one!