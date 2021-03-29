Live

Internationals reaction - England beat Albania, Scotland draw in Israel, NI beaten

preview
2,225
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. National League clubs get £6.8m funding help

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    It has been a difficult weekend for the National League.

    Fines for not fulfilling fixtures, £40,000 in Dover's case, plus points deductions, triggered a wave of protest given the clubs affected had pulled out of games because they lacked the finance to fulfil matches.

    However, there is another argument - the clubs who followed a central request to play incurred costs in doing so and want parity.

    This situation is not going to be resolved easily and National League interim chief executive Mark Ives has a tricky task bringing everyone back together.

    However, there is some good news as DCMS has announced 20 clubs will receive an additional £6.8m through a combination of loan and grant funding.

    In addition, £3.1m has been awarded in grants for clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National League System.

    League football at that level has been voided for the second season running.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. England U21s beaten again at Euros

    England Under21s
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Things are looking far more difficult for England in the Under-21 Euros. They were beaten 2-0 by Portugal on Sunday - their second defeat from two of the group stage.

    England's team is filled with Premier League players like Ben Godfrey, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Curtis Jones but the 'Young Lions' failed to have a shot on target.

    Manager Aidy Boothroyd is under big pressure.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Scotland hopes still alive - Clarke

    Video content

    Video caption: Israel 1-1 Scotland: Scotland hopes not over - Steve Clarke

    Steve Clarke refused to write off Scotland's World Cup qualification hopes after their draw in Israel.

    With two draws so far, Scotland remain winless and sit third in Group F.

    "I don't know if it's two good points or we've dropped four points that are going to be costly," Clarke said. "It's very difficult to tell."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'They did a job'

    Rob Green

    Former England goalkeeper speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday

    It was a professional job. Gareth Southgate will be pleased.

    England dominated with the ball - not as spectacular as we hoped, but they did a job.

    Today there were flashes of brilliance and flashes of football.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    • Mason Mount has now scored four times for England, three of which Harry Kane has assisted. Only Raheem Sterling (6) and Kane (11) have netted more since Mount’s debut for the Three Lions.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Now Tuchel picks him everyone will agree - Southgate on Mount

    Mason Mount
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was one of the England players to receive the most praise yesterday.

    Mount is someone who is often criticised by some but manager Gareth Southgate described Mount as an "exceptional player".

    "I suppose now [Chelsea manager] Thomas Tuchel picks him probably everybody will agree," Southgate said. "When it was Frank [Lampard] it didn't count for some reason but he's an exceptional player.

    "He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances, he can score goals.

    "I thought his performance was excellent."

    Thoughts?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111

    Whether you want to discuss Southgate's two deep-lying midfielders, Scotland's hopes, Northern Ireland's struggles or what you're having for breakfast please get in touch.

    Tweet me at #bbcfootball or text 81111.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Pulisic scores as USA beat Northern Ireland

    Pulisic celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Northern Ireland were in action on Sunday too, albeit in a friendly rather than a World Cup qualifier.

    They were beaten 2-1 at home by the USA with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund's Durham-born Gio Reyna on the scoresheet.

    It means Ian Baraclough remains without a win in 90 minutes in his 10 games in charge.

    Norther Ireland fans, how are you feeling about life?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Fraser earns Scotland draw in Israel

    Scotland celebrate Fraser's goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ryan Fraser's second half goal earned Scotland a decent draw away in Israel on Sunday.

    It means two draws from two for Steve Clarke's side in Group F.

    Those who are glass half full will call it two games unbeaten. Others will see it as two games without a win.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Kane & Mount see England beat Albania

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Let's start with England...

    Gareth Southgate's side made it two wins from two in their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win in Albania.

    Harry Kane and Mason Mount scored in a comfortable, solid victory.

    What did you make of it? Job done or underwhelming?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    England, Scotland, Northern Ireland
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Sunday saw England win, Scotland draw and Northern Ireland lose.

    We're going to be reacting to that this morning. As ever I'd love you to get involved.

    We'll also be covering another defeat for England's Under-21s and more. Stay with me.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top