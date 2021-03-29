Internationals reaction - England beat Albania, Scotland draw in Israel, NI beaten

It has been a difficult weekend for the National League.
Fines for not fulfilling fixtures, £40,000 in Dover's case, plus points deductions, triggered a wave of protest given the clubs affected had pulled out of games because they lacked the finance to fulfil matches.
However, there is another argument - the clubs who followed a central request to play incurred costs in doing so and want parity.
This situation is not going to be resolved easily and National League interim chief executive Mark Ives has a tricky task bringing everyone back together.
However, there is some good news as DCMS has announced 20 clubs will receive an additional £6.8m through a combination of loan and grant funding.
In addition, £3.1m has been awarded in grants for clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National
League System.
League football at that level has been voided for the second season running.
England U21s beaten again at Euros
Things are looking far more difficult for England in the Under-21 Euros. They were beaten 2-0 by Portugal on Sunday - their second defeat from two of the group stage.
England's team is filled with Premier League players like Ben Godfrey, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Curtis Jones but the 'Young Lions' failed to have a shot on target.
Manager Aidy Boothroyd is under big pressure.
Scotland hopes still alive - Clarke
Steve Clarke refused to write off Scotland's World Cup qualification hopes after their draw in Israel.
With two draws so far, Scotland remain winless and sit third in Group F.
"I don't know if it's two good points or we've dropped four points that are going to be costly," Clarke said. "It's very difficult to tell."
'They did a job'
Rob Green
Former England goalkeeper speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday
It was a professional job. Gareth Southgate will be pleased.
England dominated with the ball - not as spectacular as we hoped, but they did a job.
Today there were flashes of brilliance and flashes of football.
Mason Mount has now scored four times for
England, three of which Harry Kane has assisted. Only Raheem Sterling
(6) and Kane (11) have netted more since Mount’s debut for the Three
Lions.
Now Tuchel picks him everyone will agree - Southgate on Mount
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was one of the England players to receive the most praise yesterday.
Mount is someone who is often criticised by some but manager Gareth Southgate described Mount as an "exceptional player".
"I suppose now [Chelsea manager] Thomas Tuchel picks him probably everybody will agree," Southgate said. "When it was Frank [Lampard] it didn't count for some reason but he's an exceptional player.
"He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances, he can score goals.
"I thought his performance was excellent."
Pulisic scores as USA beat Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland were in action on Sunday too, albeit in a friendly rather than a World Cup qualifier.
They were beaten 2-1 at home by the USA with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund's Durham-born Gio Reyna on the scoresheet.
It means Ian Baraclough remains without a win in 90 minutes in his 10 games in charge.
Norther Ireland fans, how are you feeling about life?
Fraser earns Scotland draw in Israel
Ryan Fraser's second half goal earned Scotland a decent draw away in Israel on Sunday.
It means two draws from two for Steve Clarke's side in Group F.
Those who are glass half full will call it two games unbeaten. Others will see it as two games without a win.
Kane & Mount see England beat Albania
Let's start with England...
Let's start with England...
Gareth Southgate's side made it two wins from two in their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win in Albania.
Harry Kane and Mason Mount scored in a comfortable, solid victory.
What did you make of it? Job done or underwhelming?
Sunday saw England win, Scotland draw and Northern Ireland lose.
We're going to be reacting to that this morning. As ever I'd love you to get involved.
We'll also be covering another defeat for England's Under-21s and more. Stay with me.
Mason Mount has now scored four times for
England, three of which Harry Kane has assisted. Only Raheem Sterling
(6) and Kane (11) have netted more since Mount’s debut for the Three
Lions.
