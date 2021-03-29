Internationals reaction - England beat Albania, Scotland draw in Israel, NI beaten

It has been a difficult weekend for the National League.

Fines for not fulfilling fixtures, £40,000 in Dover's case, plus points deductions, triggered a wave of protest given the clubs affected had pulled out of games because they lacked the finance to fulfil matches.

However, there is another argument - the clubs who followed a central request to play incurred costs in doing so and want parity.

This situation is not going to be resolved easily and National League interim chief executive Mark Ives has a tricky task bringing everyone back together.

However, there is some good news as DCMS has announced 20 clubs will receive an additional £6.8m through a combination of loan and grant funding.

In addition, £3.1m has been awarded in grants for clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National League System.

League football at that level has been voided for the second season running.