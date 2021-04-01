World Cup qualifying reaction & Premier League news conferences

There are lots of happy looking men in white shirts across the back pages this morning, so let's start with the big story...

Harry Maguire's late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his 34th international goal from the penalty spot, before a dreadful error by John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder beat Nick Pope emphatically.

