World Cup qualifying reaction & Premier League news conferences

There are lots of happy looking men in white shirts across the back pages this morning, so let's start with the big story...
Harry Maguire's late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley.
Harry Kane opened the scoring with his 34th international goal from the penalty spot, before a dreadful error by John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder beat Nick Pope emphatically.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GuardianCopyright: Guardian ExpressCopyright: Express MirrorCopyright: Mirror TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
England maintain winning start
England 2-1 Poland
There are lots of happy looking men in white shirts across the back pages this morning, so let's start with the big story...
Harry Maguire's late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley.
Harry Kane opened the scoring with his 34th international goal from the penalty spot, before a dreadful error by John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder beat Nick Pope emphatically.
Read more here.
'Perfect finish'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'Stones atones'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Harrys game'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Harry's hammer rescues Stones'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Paper talk
Thursday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Good morning!
It's the first day of the April and the international break is done and dusted!
We'll have all of the reaction to a busy week, plus coverage of some top flight news conferences as the Premier League returns...