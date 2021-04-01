Live

World Cup qualifying reaction & Premier League news conferences

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. England maintain winning start

    England 2-1 Poland

    There are lots of happy looking men in white shirts across the back pages this morning, so let's start with the big story...

    Harry Maguire's late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley.

    Harry Kane opened the scoring with his 34th international goal from the penalty spot, before a dreadful error by John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder beat Nick Pope emphatically.

    Read more here.

    Harry Maguire
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. 'Perfect finish'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  3. 'Stones atones'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  4. 'Harrys game'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  5. 'Harry's hammer rescues Stones'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  6. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

  7. Good morning!

    It's the first day of the April and the international break is done and dusted!

    We'll have all of the reaction to a busy week, plus coverage of some top flight news conferences as the Premier League returns...

