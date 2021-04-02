Premier League returns - latest news

Manchester United are urging fans to report incidents of racism as part of a new anti-discrimination campaign they have launched today.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Fred and Axel Tuanzebe have all been the victim of racial abuse on social media in recent weeks.

United's response is the See Red initiative, which underlines the extent to which having a diverse playing squad has been pivotal in their history, including significant goals by Andy Cole, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

United say the encourage fans to report 'incidents of racism and other hate crimes' and stand up for people receiving discriminatory abuse.

The club have set up an online reporting system for fans.

"It is not good enough for us all to sit silently on the sidelines when we see or read racist remarks or behaviour," said managing director Richard Arnold.

"Inaction has a consequence. We must call it out. We must not tolerate it. If you see it or read it – report it.”