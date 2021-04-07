Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...
Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.
City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.
Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph GuardianCopyright: Guardian TimesCopyright: Times MailCopyright: Mail
City hold the advantage
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...
Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.
City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.
Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.
Read more here.
'Misery in Madrid'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Ragged Reds'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Foden to the rescue'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
'Mauled in Madrid'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
It was a thrilling night of Champions League action which brought mixed success for the English sides.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction...