Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...

Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.

Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.

