Champions League reaction as Man City win and Liverpool lose

  1. City hold the advantage

    Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

    So let's start at the Etihad, as Manchester City remain in pursuit of that unprecedented quadruple...

    Phil Foden's last-gasp strike gave City a crucial slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

    City's hopes of reaching the semi-final looked to be in the balance when Marco Reus gave Dortmund what looked like a priceless away goal with a cool finish from Erling Braut Haaland's pass six minutes from time.

    Kevin de Bruyne, who had given City the lead with a crisp finish after 19 minutes, played his part once more in the final minute of normal time when his fine cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to stroke a finish past Marwin Hitz.

    Read more here.

    Foden
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. 'Misery in Madrid'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  3. 'Ragged Reds'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  4. 'Foden to the rescue'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  5. 'Mauled in Madrid'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  6. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  7. Good morning

    It was a thrilling night of Champions League action which brought mixed success for the English sides.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction...

