Champions League reaction - Chelsea & PSG take first-leg lead

Thomas
Muller equalised with his 24th goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League,
the fourth-most of any player. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (67), Lionel Messi (49)
and Bayern team-mate Robert Lewandowski (26).
Lewandowski missed Wednesday's game with a knee injury and Bayern will have to make do without the prolific Poland forward in next week's second leg too.
Rare defeat for Bayern
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
Bayern Munich have lost a Champions League match for
the first time since March 2019 against Liverpool, winning 18 times and drawing
once since.
The German champions' last four defeats in the competition have come under four
different managers - Carlo Ancelotti, Josef Heynckes, Niko Kovac and Hansi
Flick.
Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Bayern away from
home in the Champions League for the first time since November 1994,
having lost on three such visits since.
Neymar said that Paris St-Germain will 'fight until the end', and they have given themselves a great chance of knocking out the holders and reaching the Champions League semi-finals after scoring three away goals in Munich.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has scored eight Champions League goals this season, the joint-most in a single season in the
competition by a Frenchman, along with Wissam Ben Yedder in 2017-18 (Sevilla) and David
Trezeguet in 2001-02 (Juventus).
Mbappe and Neymar have combined for 10 Champions League goals since their first season together in 2017-18, at least
three more than any other duo over this period.
Since making his competition debut in the 2013-14 campaign, Neymar has assisted 26 goals in the Champions League, the most of any player in this time. Neymar has now been directly involved in 67 goals (41 goals, 26 assists) in 66 appearances in the competition.
'Mbappe was unplayable'
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St Germain
Kylian Mbappe produced another eye-catching performance in the Champions League as, after scoring a hat-trick at Barcelona in the last round, the French star scored twice at holders Bayern Munich.
Former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargeaves said on BT Sport: "Everyone's gong to be queuing up him because, on that form, he's unplayable.
"PSG spent a fortune on Neymar and Mbappe and the reason is a game like this - they stole the show."
Sure, every top side in Europe would want him, but how many could afford to prise him from PSG? The 22-year-old World Cup winner has just a year left on his contract at the end of this season, though.
Bayern Munich were able to host the first leg of their tie with Paris St-Germain in Germany and the two sides put on a thrilling game as the French champions inflicted a rare defeat on the side which beat them in last season's Champions League final.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG produced a superb away performance in persistent snow in Munich. The French forward took just three minutes to make his mark as he was fed by Neymar and thumped a drive through Manuel Neuer's legs.
Marquinhos doubled the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish from a great ball by Neymar before ex-PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed home to halve the deficit.
Bayern kept up the pressure in the second half and deservedly levelled when Thomas Muller guided in a header from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick.
However, Mbappe had the final say as he swept a low strike through Jerome Boateng's legs late on to give PSG a crucial third away goal heading into the second leg.
Blues bounce back
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Both legs of Chelsea's quarter-final with Porto are being played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium because of coronavirus travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK. And Chelsea claimed a huge advantage in the tie by winning the 'away' leg 2-0.
The Blues bounced back from a testing few days, with Saturday's heavy defeat to West Brom being followed by a training ground incident between team-mates Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger.
Mason Mount's clever turn and finish in the first half helped bring some welcome relief to Blues manager Thomas Tuchel before Ben Chilwell added a late second after a mistake by Porto midfielder Corona, moments after substitute Christian Pulisic had hit the bar.
Advantage Chelsea & PSG
Good morning and thanks for joining me for reaction to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-finals, which saw Chelsea and Paris St-Germain give themselves the advantage in their ties with Porto and Bayern Munich, respectively.
Chelsea
have won consecutive away knockout games in the Champions League for the
first time since April 2004 under Claudio Ranieri.
-
No
side has conceded fewer goals (2) or kept more clean sheets (7) in this
season’s Champions League than Chelsea (level with Man City on both
counts).
-
Since
Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea (27 January), no goalkeeper
playing for a top five European league side has kept more clean sheets in all
competitions than Edouard Mendy (10).
-
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has scored eight Champions League goals this season, the joint-most in a single season in the
competition by a Frenchman, along with Wissam Ben Yedder in 2017-18 (Sevilla) and David
Trezeguet in 2001-02 (Juventus).
-
Mbappe and Neymar have combined for 10 Champions League goals since their first season together in 2017-18, at least
three more than any other duo over this period.
-
Since making his competition debut in the 2013-14 campaign, Neymar has assisted 26 goals in the Champions League, the most of any player in this time. Neymar has now been directly involved in 67 goals (41 goals, 26 assists) in 66 appearances in the competition.
Another Chelsea shutout
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
'It’s not over yet!'
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
'We are PSG'
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
Fight until the end - Neymar
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
Mbappe & Neymar are PSG's deadly duo
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
'Mbappe was unplayable'
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St Germain
Kylian Mbappe produced another eye-catching performance in the Champions League as, after scoring a hat-trick at Barcelona in the last round, the French star scored twice at holders Bayern Munich.
Former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargeaves said on BT Sport: "Everyone's gong to be queuing up him because, on that form, he's unplayable.
"PSG spent a fortune on Neymar and Mbappe and the reason is a game like this - they stole the show."
Sure, every top side in Europe would want him, but how many could afford to prise him from PSG? The 22-year-old World Cup winner has just a year left on his contract at the end of this season, though.
'Only half-time'
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Mount has the quality to do this - Tuchel
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Mason Mount's first Champions League goal was a "big step" for the player as his side established a commanding quarter-final lead.
The England midfielder set the Blues on their way to victory over Porto, with Ben Chilwell adding a second to give Chelsea a 2-0 first-leg lead.
Mount has scored three goals in his past four games for club and country, and at 22 years and 87 days, he also became Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in a Champions League knockout match.
"The finish was clinical and excellent from Mason," said Tuchel. "He has the quality to do this and to do it in a quarter-final is a big step for him and a big help for the team.
"He is a very important player for our squad at a young age. The first goal was very important for us.
"It came in a moment after which we had suffered a lot - the team was too tense. We lacked the freedom. Our game was a bit static."
'Great spirit from Chelsea'
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
'Still work to do'
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea's goalscorers enjoyed Wednesday's win...
PSG inflict rare defeat for holders Bayern
Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain
Blues bounce back
Porto 0-2 Chelsea
