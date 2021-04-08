Champions League reaction - Chelsea & PSG take first-leg lead

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Mason Mount's first Champions League goal was a "big step" for the player as his side established a commanding quarter-final lead.

The England midfielder set the Blues on their way to victory over Porto, with Ben Chilwell adding a second to give Chelsea a 2-0 first-leg lead.

Mount has scored three goals in his past four games for club and country, and at 22 years and 87 days, he also became Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in a Champions League knockout match.

"The finish was clinical and excellent from Mason," said Tuchel. "He has the quality to do this and to do it in a quarter-final is a big step for him and a big help for the team.

"He is a very important player for our squad at a young age. The first goal was very important for us.

"It came in a moment after which we had suffered a lot - the team was too tense. We lacked the freedom. Our game was a bit static."