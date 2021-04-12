Premier League reaction

With Declan Rice set to be out until May, club captain Mark Noble has returned to the Hammers' midfield at a pivotal stage of the season.

The 33-year-old led by example during Monday's 3-2 win at Wolves and did so again during his 400th Premier League game for West Ham - and 524th in all competitions - before going off after injuring his wrist making a desperate block late on.

The Hammers were a Championship side when Noble made his league debut in January 2005. Now they could finish in the top four of English football's top flight for the first time since 1985-86.