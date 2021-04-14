Live

Chelsea and PSG through to Champions League semis & NI reach Euros - reaction

preview
2,022
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Chelsea hold on'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Make it a full English'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Phew did it'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'High and mighty'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    We now know the identity of two Champions League semi-finalists.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction to a busy night of European action...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top