Premier League reaction - West Brom win again

West Brom made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season with victory over Southampton.

Two goals in three first-half minutes through Matheus Pereira and Matt Phillips put Sam Allardyce's men in control at the Hawthorns before Callum Robinson's fine finish completed the Baggies' biggest home win in the Premier League since November 2016.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone completed an excellent evening for West Brom when he turned away James Ward-Prowse's injury-time penalty.

The result ensured West Brom backed up their surprise 5-2 victory at Chelsea but they are still in deep trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of fourth-bottom Newcastle with seven games remaining.