Champions League reaction - Man City reach semis, Liverpool knocked out
'Kylian Mbappe are you ready?' - Manchester City are bidding to 'build more history'
Phil Foden is only the second player younger than 21 years old to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final tie (or later), after Kylian Mbappe in 2016-17 for Monaco, also against Borussia Dortmund, who was 18.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reached his eighth Champions League semi-final, now the joint-most in the history of the competition among all managers, alongside Jose Mourinho.
Guardiola's plan to stop Haaland
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (Agg 2-4)
Manchester City achieved the remarkable feat of stopping Erling Braut Haaland completely over the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final.
Haaland is still top of the Champions League scoring charts with 10 but he barely had a sight of goal against City, let alone score one.
City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with the Norway forward - and he clearly rates him highly - but he had a plan. And it worked.
"I would say this player is almost unstoppable," he said.
"The best way to defend against these talented players is to not let them have the ball. They want the ball, they need the ball so don't [let them] have it.
"For that, we needed to play good and try to let him live away from our box. It happened in both games. But he is a top-class player and will be stronger in the future."
'Kylian Mbappe, are you ready?'
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (Agg 2-4)
The dust had barely settled on Wednesday's quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund before Phil Foden was taking to social media to call out one of the Paris St-Germain men standing in the way of Manchester City and a first Champions League final appearance.
You can maybe forgive Foden for such displays of confidence (the tweet's now been deleted). He is in the form of his life, scoring both home and away against Dortmund to help his side into the last four.
And his team-mates, manager and fans appear to share the England midfielder's self-belief.
Ilkay Gundogan said that City had "proved they are ready to fight for the semi-finals", manager Pep Guardiola spoke of them "building history" and City fan and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher simply tweeted one of his ex-band's lyrics: "I said maybeeeeeeeeeeeeee".
Foden emulates Mbappe
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (Agg 2-4)
Foden is Man City's key man
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (agg 2-4)
Phil Foden is growing up before our eyes. After his late match-winner last week, he scored again against Borussia Dortmund last night.
The Manchester City midfielder is becoming a key figure in Pep Guardiola's side at the age of 20.
"He is a guy who never hides," said Guardiola. "He always creates something. He is dynamic offensively and defensively with quality in the smaller spaces.
"He is learning right now not to take just one touch, he is able to make more touches when making decisions. We knew it from the beginning. He grew up."
Praise indeed. He must be a starter for England at Euro 2020, surely?
Huge win after big fight for Man City - Gundogan
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (agg 2-4)
Wednesday's game saw Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan return to Borussia Dortmund, the side he helped reach the 2013 Champions League final.
Now he's "incredibly happy" to move one step from reaching another final with City.
Guardiola's semi success
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (agg 2-4)
It has taken longer than he anticipated but Pep Guardiola has finally reached a Champions League semi-final as Manchester City manager.
After his domestic success with the Blues, Guardiola knows it is in Europe where he is going to be judged now, although he doesn't think that is right.
"For the club, it’s so important, I cannot deny it," he said.
"But this competition is tough as you get judged for one game, you can be judged as a failure when you work for 10 months. It’s not fair. We cannot judge these guys over four or five years on one game.
"For myself, the chairman, CEO (chief executive) and all the backroom staff, we want more."
City play Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday, Tottenham in the EFL Cup final the Sunday afterwards and then PSG in the Champions League semi-finals.
Busy times.
Champions League semi-final line-up
As Phil mentioned there, Real Madrid will go on to play Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals while Manchester City will face Paris St-Germain.
The French champions knocked out the holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday and faced City in the 2015-16 quarter-finals, when the Blues progressed to make their only previous visit to the last four under Manuel Pellegrini - where they lost to Real.
The ties will be played on 27 April and 4 May.
Liverpool bow out after Anfield stalemate
Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (Agg 1-3)
Liverpool's Champions League campaign ended in disappointment as Real Madrid kept Jurgen Klopp's side at bay in a goalless draw at Anfield.
Real arrived on Merseyside protecting a 3-1 lead from the first leg and while they eventually went through in relative comfort Liverpool will curse themselves for missing several glorious first-half chances.
Mohamed Salah shot straight at Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who also saved well from James Milner, in the opening moments and shot over when he should have hit the target while Georginio Wijnaldum was also guilty of squandering an opportunity to at least apply pressure to Zinedine Zidane's side.
Real's best chance saw Karim Benzema drive in a shot that was deflected on to the post, while Courtois was in action again to block Roberto Firmino's angled shot after the break.
Liverpool ran out of steam and ideas as the second half wore on, and Real defended with defiance and resilience to seal the win and set up a meeting with another Premier League side in the semi-finals, Chelsea.
Man City fight back to reach semis for second time in their history
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City (Agg 2-4)
Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League for only the second time after sealing victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last eight courtesy of a comeback win in Germany.
Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, City found themselves needing to chase the tie when 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham curled in a superb shot from the edge of the box.
Stung by the concession, the visitors threw everything they could muster at the German side, with Kevin de Bruyne smashing an effort off the bar before Riyad Mahrez saw a shot blocked on the line by the brilliant Bellingham.
The crucial breakthrough for City came early in the second half as Emre Can was penalised for handling in the box and Mahrez stepped up to fire his side ahead again in the tie.
Phil Foden sealed it, adding to the late goal he scored at the Etihad to give his side their first-leg lead with a fierce drive that found the Dortmund goal via the post.
He's done it
At the fifth time of asking, Pep Guardiola has finally steered Manchester City into the semi-finals of the Champions League. And just look what it means to him.
The Blues beat Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to book their place in the last four, while Liverpool were unable to turn around their quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.
We're about to bring you all the reaction.