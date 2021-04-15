Champions League reaction - Man City reach semis, Liverpool knocked out

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Manchester City achieved the remarkable feat of stopping Erling Braut Haaland completely over the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final.

Haaland is still top of the Champions League scoring charts with 10 but he barely had a sight of goal against City, let alone score one.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with the Norway forward - and he clearly rates him highly - but he had a plan. And it worked.

"I would say this player is almost unstoppable," he said.

"The best way to defend against these talented players is to not let them have the ball. They want the ball, they need the ball so don't [let them] have it.

"For that, we needed to play good and try to let him live away from our box. It happened in both games. But he is a top-class player and will be stronger in the future."