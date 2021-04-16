Europa League reaction - Arsenal & Man Utd reach semi-finals

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it is time for Manchester United to take the next step and reach a first final since 2017 after they eased past Granada to set up a Europa League last-four meeting with Roma.

United won the Europa League in their last final but have lost all four semi-finals in which they have featured during Solskjaer's reign, including in this competition last season.

"We will relish the chance to go to a final," said Solskjaer, who took over in December 2018.

"We want to use disappointments from the defeats we have had to motivate us to get to the final.

"The next step for this team is to get to a final and win a trophy. That will give this group of players something extra."