European Super League reaction - England's 'big six' agree to join

'I'm ashamed, I've supported Manchester City all my life'
BBC Radio 4
Former Football Association and Manchester City chairman David Bernstein said
he is "really ashamed" of the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join
a European Super League.
Speaking on BBC Radio Four, he said: "I'm ashamed. I've supported Manchester City all my
life. It's a club I love. But I'm really ashamed, as I know Gary Neville has
said he is about his old club Manchester United, and I think Jamie Carragher and
Liverpool.
"I'm ashamed as clubs with that history should have great responsibility to
the rest of the game."
JimmyT: Yesterday was truly one of football's darkest days. One could argue the years of insane Premier League money (paid for by football fans) was inevitably going to lead to this, but it's hard not to see this as a clear message: "we value profits over your sport".
The more I think about it, the more nonsensical it gets - Murphy
Danny Murphy
MOTD2 pundit and former Liverpool midfielder
As a boy, I watched Liverpool winning the league title and European Cup and dreamed of doing the same myself.
When I became a Liverpool player, I wanted to win the things those teams had done, to show I was as good as they were.
That history, that tradition - all of those things that have grown since Liverpool Football Club formed in 1892 - would disappear if they joined this proposed breakaway European Super League and were banned from the Premier League.
Everything that makes Liverpool the institution it is would be lost. If they leave domestic competition for this, what happens to the decades-long rivalry with Manchester United over who has won the most titles?
Do the things that mattered when I put on that red shirt suddenly not matter any more? Where do they go?
It's absolutely disgusting - Dublin
Danny Murphy and Dion Dublin discussed the news on Match of the Day 2 and made it perfectly clear how they feel about a new European Super League.
Turema21: Oil money, gambling, VAR, breakaway leagues. What happened to football as we used to know it??
ESL would be 'very damaging for football' - Boris Johnson
Uefa said it will use "all measures" possible to stop the "cynical project".
Senior figures at European football's governing body are furious about the proposals.
Johnson said the plans would be "very damaging for football" and that the UK government supports the sport's authorities "in taking action".
He added: "The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."
So now you know what the proposed European Super League is, who's involved and why they want it?
Now let's look at the reaction. Plenty of you have already let us know what you think. Please feel free to keep your comments coming...
You can let us know by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or texting 81111 (UK only).
Could an ESL become a reality?
In this video originally published in February 2019, BBC Sport explores the issue of a potential European Super League.
Could it ever become a reality? Do Europe's top clubs want to form one? And would fans be in favour of it happening?
What's the proposed format?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The European Super League will have 20 teams - the 12 founding members plus the three unnamed clubs they expect to join soon and five sides who qualify annually according to their domestic achievements.
Under the proposals, the ESL campaign would start in August each year, with midweek fixtures, and the clubs would be split into two groups of 10, playing each other home and away.
The top three in each group would qualify for the quarter-finals, with the teams in fourth and fifth playing a two-legged play-off for the two remaining spots.
From then on, it would have the same two-leg knockout format used in the Champions League before a single-leg final in May at a neutral venue.
The ESL says it will generate more money than the Champions League and would result in a greater distribution of revenue throughout the game.
In a seismic move for European football, the Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.
The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a "new midweek competition" with teams continuing to "compete in their respective national leagues".
It says the inaugural season "is intended to commence as soon as practicable" and "anticipated that a further three clubs will join" the breakaway.
The ESL says it also plans to launch a women's competition as soon as possible after the men's tournament starts.
Why a European Super League? And why now?
Firstly, let's start with some background...
There were talks in October, involving Wall Street bank JP Morgan, over a new £4.6bn competition that would replace the Champions League.
Uefa had hoped the plans for a new 36-team Champions League - with reforms set to be confirmed today - would head off the formation of a Super League. However, the 12 sides involved in the Super League do not think the reforms go far enough.
They said the global pandemic has "accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model".
"In recent months, extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions," they added.
"The founding clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we're not just looking back at Sunday's action as, ICYMI, kind of a big story also broke on Sunday.
Plans to form a European Super League were announced, with the Premier League's 'big six' clubs agreeing to join the breakaway league.
