Sportsound & watch Morton v Hearts in Championship

preview
  1. LINE-UPS from Cappielow

    Morton v Hearts (19:05)

    Morton: McAdams, Ledger, Fjortoft, McLean, McGinty, Jacobs, McGinn, Nesbitt, Orsi, Strapp, Lyon

    Substitutes: Muirhead, Oliver, McGuffie, Colville, Easdale, Hynes, McGrattan

    Hearts: Gordon, Smith, Halkett, Souttar, Logan, Haring, Halliday, McEneff, Henderson, Gnanduillet, Boyce

    Substitutes: Stewart, Naismith, Mackay-Steven, Irving, Frear, Popescu, McGill

  2. Elsewhere this evening...

    As mentioned there's a full set of games this evening for League One and Two as well as a possible playoff decider in tonight's other Championship game, here's what to look out for.

    Dundee will make sure of a place in the play-offs if they beat Inverness tonight.

    The race at the top of League One is still hotly contested with just one point covering Falkirk, Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle at the top end of the third tier.

    Queen's Park will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Elgin. If they lose, they're promoted if Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City finishes as a draw.

  3. Forget the super league it's Scottish football

    Morton v Hearts (19:05)

    Forget the Super League it's time for another installment of Scottish football.

    Tonight we're bringing you live coverage of Morton v Hearts. You can watch the whole exchnage at the top of this page live on Sportscene from 7pm.

    There's also a full card of fixtures to keep you interested with lots up for grabs in the lower leagues.

