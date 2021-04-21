European Super League reaction - all six Premier League clubs withdraw

Get Involved - Football will always be for the fans
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So, we've got our football back!! How does that feel?Many of us have been angry and upset over the last couple of days. I'd love to hear your reaction to the latest news but I also want to know what football means to you. What are you looking forward to most once we can finally get back to normal?
Thanks for this, Joe. Has genuinely put a smile on my face.
So, Tuesday felt like a victory for everyone who holds football dear. Or as one of my colleagues succinctly put it in one of yesterday's live pages: "Legacy fans" 1-0 European Super League
You can click here to see just how Tuesday's developments unfolded. As our football reporter Simon Stone said, he'd "never seen anything like it".
'Football is nothing without fans'
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford also tweeted this on Tuesday, a picture of a banner at Old Trafford featuring a famous quote from the club's legendary former manager Sir Matt Busby: "Football is nothing without fans".
Woodward joined United in 2005 and became executive vice-chairman in 2012.
“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year," he said.
“I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.
“We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years.
“I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to."
'We remain committed to working with others across the football community'
Manchester United
And Manchester United also released a short statement, which says simply: "Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League.
"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."
That Liverpool statement did not go down well. This from the Athletic's Liverpool reporter James Pearce pretty much sums up how much of us are feeling right now.
Although there was elation from fans not just around the UK but around the world when the decisions were announced, it has been an "utterly shambolic and depressing" couple of days for just about everyone who loves football.
Liverpool announced their decision with a brief statement, which reads: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
"In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."
'We regret the anxiety & upset caused by the ESL proposal'
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham also withdrew, with chairman Daniel Levy saying: “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal.
“We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid.
“We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world.
“We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”
Arsenal announced their decision to withdraw with an open letter from the club's board. It begins: "The last few days have shown us yet again the depth of feeling our supporters around the world have for this great club and the game we love.
"We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought.
"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.
"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."
If you've not touched on the news since 18:00 BST last night then here's what you've missed:
Chelsea fans protest before the team's game with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, which saw former goalkeeper Petr Cech, now the club's technical and performance advisor, speak with fans outside the stadium (pictured above).
Chelsea acknowledge they would withdraw from the European Super League - cue goal-like celebrations among those fans outside Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City go all in and say they are done with the idea and are pulling out.
Manchester United announce that Ed Woodward will resign as their executive vice-chairman.
Liverpool players tweet their dislike for the European Super League in a joint-statement.
Just before 23:00 BST, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United simultaneously say they are also pulling out of the ESL plan.
Welcome back
You know it's a big story when you return from a day off and go straight back to another live page on the European Super League.
This is huge, and the developments on Tuesday were perhaps the biggest yet.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Chelsea fans protest before the team's game with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, which saw former goalkeeper Petr Cech, now the club's technical and performance advisor, speak with fans outside the stadium (pictured above).
Chelsea acknowledge they would withdraw from the European Super League - cue goal-like celebrations among those fans outside Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City go all in and say they are done with the idea and are pulling out.
Manchester United announce that Ed Woodward will resign as their executive vice-chairman.
Liverpool players tweet their dislike for the European Super League in a joint-statement.
Just before 23:00 BST, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United simultaneously say they are also pulling out of the ESL plan.
The start of a fans-led football revolution?
We saw earlier how UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the announcement that all six Premier League clubs would be withdrawing from the European Super League.
Labour leader Keir Starmer added that this "must be a watershed moment, where we change our game to put fans first again", while Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey tweeted: "This must be the start of a fans-led football revolution."
'We don't like ESL idea & don't want it to happen'
How big a role did this joint-statement from Liverpool players play in their club's decision to backtrack?
'Right result for fans, clubs & communities across the country'
The UK Prime Minister was also pleased to see the climbdown from the six Premier League clubs who had signalled their intent to become founding members of a European Super League.
'We're designing an updated edition every 10 minutes'
Manchester Evening News
Those developments at Old Trafford meant a busy night for the Manchester Evening News' editor-in-chief...
'I'm sure this great club will soon be lifting silverware again'
Manchester United
'An utterly shambolic and depressing 48 hours'
'We regret the anxiety & upset caused by the ESL proposal'
Here's what you've missed...
Welcome back
You know it's a big story when you return from a day off and go straight back to another live page on the European Super League.
This is huge, and the developments on Tuesday were perhaps the biggest yet.