European Super League reaction - all six Premier League clubs withdraw

That Manchester United statement came just an hour-and-a-half after they announced that their executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down at the end of 2021.

Woodward joined United in 2005 and became executive vice-chairman in 2012.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year," he said.

“I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.

“We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years.

“I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to."