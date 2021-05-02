Rangers v Celtic
Live

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic - Brown & Forrest start

preview
767
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Tune in to BBC Radio Scotland

    Rangers v Celtic (12:00)

    The build-up to today's big game has just started on BBC Radio Scotland.

    Joining host Richard Gordon are former Rangers midfielder and manager Stuart McCall and ex-Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner.

    Liam McLeod will be your commentator from noon.

    BBC microphone
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Old Firm derbies never meaningless

    Rangers v Celtic (12:00)

    It's the fifth and last Old Firm derby of the season, it's meaningless in terms of trophies and league positions, but don't let that fool you into thinking it is any less eagerly anticipated by fans - and staff - on both sides of the Glasgow divide.

    Champions Rangers are eager to end the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten and continue their recent dominance over their city rivals.

    Meanwhile, deposed champions Celtic will want to end a disappointing season on a mini-high with their first win in those five derbies as they await the appointment of a new manager.

    If you have managed to get yourself out your kip for this early noon start, stay with us for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

    Ibrox awaits today's game
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rangers have made it clear Celtic know who the champions are ahead of today's game
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top