Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic - Brown & Forrest start

It's the fifth and last Old Firm derby of the season, it's meaningless in terms of trophies and league positions, but don't let that fool you into thinking it is any less eagerly anticipated by fans - and staff - on both sides of the Glasgow divide.

Champions Rangers are eager to end the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten and continue their recent dominance over their city rivals.

Meanwhile, deposed champions Celtic will want to end a disappointing season on a mini-high with their first win in those five derbies as they await the appointment of a new manager.

