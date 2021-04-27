Live

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Live Reporting

Mike Henson and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'No one believed us but here we are'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  2. Top six with five to go

    Premier League
    Copyright: Getty

    This is how the top six of the Premier League looks after last night and before the final five rounds of the season.

  3. 'Arsenal Coup'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  4. Today's gossip

    Gossip
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Time to take a look at what the latest gossip is in our column.

    • Paris St-Germain have moved ahead of Manchester United over a potential deal to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
    • Manchester United are monitoring Slavia Prague's Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima, 21. (Manchester Evening News)
    • RB Leipzig are demanding a world record 25m euros (£21.7m) from Bayern Munich to seal a deal for their manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Sky Sports)
    • Ajax manager Eric ten Hag will move up Tottenham's wishlist to fill their managerial vacancy, with Bayern set to appoint Nagelsmann. (Telegraph)
  5. Iheanacho's hot streak

    Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace

    Kelechi Iheanacho
    Copyright: Getty

    Kelechi Iheanacho's first Premier League goal only arrived on 3 February. Since then he has been the top-flight's top scorer.

    Nigeria's Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 76 for Leicester.

    Read more about how Iheanacho has turned round his form.

  6. Fofana thanks Eagles

    Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace

    View more on twitter

    Wesley Fofana is observing Ramadan by fasting during daylight hours.

    The Leicester defender was able to take on some food and drink during a break in play in last night's match.

  7. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace

    Kelechi Iheanacho
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It was all about this man last night....as it has been for the past three months.

