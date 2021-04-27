Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

This is how the top six of the Premier League looks after last night and before the final five rounds of the season.
- Paris St-Germain have moved ahead of Manchester United over a potential deal to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
- Manchester United are monitoring Slavia Prague's Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima, 21. (Manchester Evening News)
- RB Leipzig are demanding a world record 25m euros (£21.7m) from Bayern Munich to seal a deal for their manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Sky Sports)
- Ajax manager Eric ten Hag will move up Tottenham's wishlist to fill their managerial vacancy, with Bayern set to appoint Nagelsmann. (Telegraph)
'No one believed us but here we are'
Top six with five to go
Iheanacho's hot streak
Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace
Kelechi Iheanacho's first Premier League goal only arrived on 3 February. Since then he has been the top-flight's top scorer.
Nigeria's Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 76 for Leicester.
Read more about how Iheanacho has turned round his form.
Fofana thanks Eagles
Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace
Wesley Fofana is observing Ramadan by fasting during daylight hours.
The Leicester defender was able to take on some food and drink during a break in play in last night's match.
Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace
