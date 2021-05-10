Listen: Tuesday's National League commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town from BBC Somerset
Play audio Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Chesterfield v King's Lynn Town from BBC Radio Norfolk
Play audio Maidenhead United v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Sutton United v Woking from BBC Surrey
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Today's matches
All kick-offs 19:45 BST unless otherwise stated
National League
Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Surrey
Chesterfield v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk
Maidenhead United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Sutton United v Woking (20:00 BST) - BBC Radio Surrey