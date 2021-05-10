Listen: Tuesday's National League commentaries

  1. Today's matches

    All kick-offs 19:45 BST unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Surrey

    Chesterfield v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Maidenhead United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Sutton United v Woking (20:00 BST) - BBC Radio Surrey

