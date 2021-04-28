Champions League reaction and Arsenal news conference

Getty Copyright: Getty

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was philosophical after his team's first-leg Champions League semi-final draw with Chelsea.

“In the first half it was very difficult for us, but we controlled it more in the second half,” said Zidance.

“They’re very quick, have good players and started very well. In the second half we had more control. We’re still in the tie and we’re happy with the overall performance. We’re also good at playing away from home, we press high.

"They’re [Chelsea] in the semi-final for a reason, they’re a good side. The second leg will be very competitive."