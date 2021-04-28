Live

Champions League reaction and Arsenal news conference

Find out more
Mike Henson

  1. 'Chelsea are in the semi-finals for a reason'

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Zinedine Zidane
    Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was philosophical after his team's first-leg Champions League semi-final draw with Chelsea.

    “In the first half it was very difficult for us, but we controlled it more in the second half,” said Zidance.

    “They’re very quick, have good players and started very well. In the second half we had more control. We’re still in the tie and we’re happy with the overall performance. We’re also good at playing away from home, we press high.

    "They’re [Chelsea] in the semi-final for a reason, they’re a good side. The second leg will be very competitive."

  2. Tuchel's slick start at Chelsea

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Thomas Tuchel has done enough to impress even the most impatient of oligarchs since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January.

  3. 'The Real deal'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  4. Messi to PSG?

    Well, well, well.

    Barcelona uberstar Lionel Messi, 33, is out of contract in the summer and, according to Brazilian outlet TNT, Paris St Germain have made an 'unbeatable' offer with a two-year contract, with an optional third, on the table.

    Barcelona, loaded with debt and uncertain of their finances in the wake of coronavirus, are not in a position to make a counter offer.

  5. Today's gossip

    Gossip
    Time to take a look and see what's doing the rounds on our gossip column.

    • Liverpool still plan to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate for £40m this summer, despite posting a pre-tax loss of £46m. (Mail)
    • Brazil international Neymar, 29, says talks are taking place with Paris St-Germain about extending his contract beyond June 2022 and "everything is nearly sorted". (RMC Sport, via Goal)
    • Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is not interested in becoming the next Tottenham manager. (Sky Sports)
    • Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he is prepared to join a potential Arsenal takeover bid alongside Spotify chief Daniel Ek and three of his former Gunners players. (BeIN Sports, via Mirror)
  6. Chelsea to trigger one-year Silva extension - report

    Chelsea reportedly are set to extend the contract of 36-year-old central defender Thiago Silva. The Brazil international signed at the end of his contract with Paris St Germain in August 2020, on an intial one-year deal with an optional second season.

    Silva (36 years and 217 days) became the oldest outfield player to start in a Champions League semi-final since April 2011, when Ryan Giggs (37 years and 148 days) started for Manchester United against Schalke.

  7. Making Marca

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Marca front page
    'A draw to continue the dream'

    The Madrid press still believe in the wake of the first-leg draw in the Spanish capital.

  9. 'We have to be aware'

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Karim Benzema
    Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his team-mates that they need to be more alert to the danger posed by French striker Karim Benzema in the second leg.

    Benzema scored Real's equaliser with a superb piece of control and fierce finish.

    “It is just the first half, we knew against Real Madrid it would be tough," Azpilicueta told BT Sport.

    “We started with courage, we had to perform at our best level. The semi-final of a Champions League asks you to play your best. We missed that little last pass where we could choose the best option.

    “Benzema scored a great goal. He is a very good striker. He dropped, he got the ball and got that goal. We have to be aware for the next game.”

  10. Post update

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Thomas Tuchel
    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side will have to "fight for every centimetre" when they host Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg next week.

    "Even if we had won here, everything is possible," he said.

    "It's half-time and we'll have to fight for every centimetre and every advantage that we want to have and we need to fight and deserve it."

  11. Blue Tuesday?

    Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

    Christian Pulisic
    Advantage Chelsea?

    It looks that way after the Blues came away from Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw that sets them up nicely for the second leg back at Stamford Bridge next week.

    As BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty writes: "Thomas Tuchel's side were superior on the night and might even regard themselves as unfortunate not to take an advantage into the return at Stamford Bridge in eight days' time as they set their sights on a final date against either Manchester City or Paris St-Germain in Istanbul on 29 May."

    Read the rest of Phil's match report here.

