Man City come back to lead PSG - Champions League semi-final reaction

Manchester City could have been forgiven for being haunted by ghosts of Champions League campaigns past in what threatened to be a traumatic night in Paris - instead they produced arguably their most significant result and performance at this elite level.
The visitors kept their nerve, stood firm and slowly but surely rode out PSG's storm, growing in confidence and quality as the minutes ticked by.
And their resilience, allied to the sheer class of Pep Guardiola's team, resulted in a truly outstanding second-half performance that brought a fully deserved 2-1 win, two away goals in the bank and the best chance City have ever had of reaching the Champions League final.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side could face elimination if they are "shy" in next week's second leg.
"It's halfway for the job and it is simple, if we play shy and not who we are, PSG have the quality to win 2-0," said the Spaniard.
"If we play like the second half or in our last games, we have the chance to reach the final.
"It's just to understand how to handle this and be ourselves, don't be shy. If we lose, we lose. If we don't get to the final we will try again next season, but try to play our game like we spoke without the ball.
"What is our identity with and without the ball? Go out there and try to do it. And they were fantastic. I admire them for how they went from being not good to how they changed to do well."
Get Involved
Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
That tweet from Gary Lineker got us thinking - where does City's performance last night rank compared to other away European performances from English sides?
Let us know your thoughts by tweeting #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
Don't forget to leave your name on texts so we can give you a shout out!
'Absolutely outstanding'
Gary Lineker was certainly impressed - high praise indeed for Man City's performance.
Don't be shy City - Pep
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester City
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I asked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to explain why his team were so passive in the first-half of last night's Champions League semi-final - and so effective in the second.
He put it down to shyness.
"In general we were shy," said Guardiola. "We could not express what our responsibility is in these stages. Everyone played safe we did not have the personality to go through and play.
"That is why we were so shy but in the last 10-15 minutes of the first-half we were so good. We were more aggressive without the ball.
"The second half was much better."
A lot better. City are ninety minutes away from their first final.
Landmark win can lay ghosts of past failures
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Man City must not be 'shy' in second leg
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester City
'Absolutely outstanding'
Gary Lineker was certainly impressed - high praise indeed for Man City's performance.
Man City's dream comes closer
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester City have craved triumph in the Champions League as confirmation they are a European superpower - and this magnificent display brings that ambition closer than it has ever been before.
City's Champions League history is littered with disappointments in the latter stages of the tournament, often mired in tactical confusion or ill-luck - not so here.
Those experiences mean they will take nothing for granted when this dangerous PSG side come to Etihad Stadium in six days but City have never been in better shape to reach a Champions League final.
City fight back in Paris
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester City
Where else to start but in Paris, where Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat PSG 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Marquinhos' header from Angel di Maria's corner gave the French champions a half-time lead, but Kevin de Bruyne equalised after the break when his cross evaded everyone and crept into the corner.
Riyad Mahrez then put City in a great position to reach their first Champions League final when his left-foot free-kick went through the wall and beyond Keylor Navas.
Good morning
....And it's a very good morning if you are a Manchester City fan.
It all looked a bit gloomy at half-time at the Parc des Princes, but a stirring second half comeback gives Pep Guardiola's side the advantage in their Champions League semi-final.
Stand by for all the reaction to Wednesday night's game, plus a look ahead to tonight's Europa League semi-finals and some Premier League news conferences for good measure.
Let's do this!