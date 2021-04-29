Man City come back to lead PSG - Champions League semi-final reaction

I asked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to explain why his team were so passive in the first-half of last night's Champions League semi-final - and so effective in the second.

He put it down to shyness.

"In general we were shy," said Guardiola. "We could not express what our responsibility is in these stages. Everyone played safe we did not have the personality to go through and play.

"That is why we were so shy but in the last 10-15 minutes of the first-half we were so good. We were more aggressive without the ball.

"The second half was much better."

A lot better. City are ninety minutes away from their first final.