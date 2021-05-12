Listen: Saturday's National League commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's matches

    All kick-offs at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Tees

    Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Wales

    Eastleigh v Barnet - BBC Radio Solent

    Notts County v Bromley - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Solihull Moors v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top