Premier League reaction - West Ham boost Champions League bid
'We won't give up on Champions League dream' - Antonio double gives West Ham win at Burnley
Ben Collins
Wolves remain winless in their last 10 away league games against West Brom (D5, L5) since a 4-2 win in September 1996.
Wolves' Fabio Silva (four goals) has overtaken Ricardo Vaz Te (three) to become the second highest scoring Portuguese teenager in Premier League history, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (eight) netting more in the competition before turning 20.
Wolves captain Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio both played their 109th Premier League games for Wolves this evening, making them the outright record appearance makers for the club in the competition (overtaking Matt Jarvis, 108).
Allardyce frustrated by 'massively lucky' Wolves goal
West Bromwich Albion
Wolves' 18-year-old striker Fabio Silva may have scored his fourth Premier League goal but West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said it was "massively lucky" as Kyle Bartley's clearance struck the Portuguese youngster's foot and looped into the net.
Allardyce felt the Baggies deserved to beat Wolves but they are now 10 points from safety with just four games left.
Nuno pleased with improved performance
Wolves
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves' performance against West Brom was "better" as his side bounced back from a heavy defeat by Burnley last week to gain a point at The Hawthorns.
They remain 12th in the Premier League, five points behind Leeds and six off 10th-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.
Wolves duo set new mark
Baggies need a magic miracle and fairy dust - Allardyce
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says the Baggies need a "magic miracle and fairy dust" to stay in the Premier League after drawing the Black Country derby with Wolves.
Allardyce's proud record of never being relegated now requires his side to win all four of their remaining games, beginning with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, and hope for a complete collapse from one of the five teams outside the drop zone that they can still catch.
Allardyce, who will talk to the Baggies' board about whether to stay next season, said: "We owe it to everyone to keep a professional attitude and go out and try to win every game we've got left and hope every team above us loses every game and then, by some magic miracle and some fairy dust, we stay up.
"I can't believe we haven't won or taken the chances we created. I'm very sad for the players they haven't converted this game into a victory. You look at Wolves' goal and say 'why can't we get a bit of luck like that?'"
'Fight' for survival
Monday's draw with Wolves leaves West Brom needing a miracle to stay in the Premier League.
And Burnley remain 16th after their defeat by West Ham. Sean Dyche's side have lost three of their last five games after taking the lead so must be thankful West Brom and Fulham aren't making a bigger fight of it - or any fight, really.
Bottom club Sheffield United, of course, have already been relegated.
I'll be disappointed if we don't get there now - Moyes
West Ham United
While West Ham are still very much in the hunt for a Champions League spot, it seems the Europa League is the least they'll manage this season.
Manager David Moyes added: "We want to take it down to the final day and try to sneak in. It will probably need us to win all four games.
"Europe would be an incredible achievement. I think I'll be disappointed if we don't get there now."
Champions League race
West Ham's win at Burnley took them back above Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.
The Hammers host Everton this Sunday (16:30 BST) while fourth-placed Chelsea must visit a Manchester City side who can clinch the title on Saturday (17:30).
We're not going to give up on Champions League - Antonio
West Ham United
Michail Antonio said that West Ham will not give up on their dream of securing Champions League football after moving back within three points of the top four, with four games left.
"It would be unbelievable. Everybody wants to play in the Champions League," said the Hammers' forward.
"I have been here a few years and there have been so many seasons we were fighting to stay in the league and now we have the opportunity for top four.
"We are not going to give up on it. We will keep fighting, keep pushing."
Hammers fight back to win at Burnley
Forward Michail Antonio returned after four weeks out with a hamstring injury to score twice as West Ham fought back to win at Burnley.
The Hammers moved up to fifth place in the table, just three points behind Chelsea in fourth, with four games of the season remaining.
Chris Wood scored from a 19th-minute penalty to give Burnley the lead before Antonio headed in Vladimir Coufal's teasing cross on 21 minutes and poked in Said Benrahma's delivery eight minutes later.
West Brom rue missed chances in Wolves draw
West Brom 1-1 Wolves
But first... West Brom need to win all four of their remaining games to stay in the Premier League - and hope for a complete collapse from one of the five teams outside the drop zone that they can still catch.
That combination seems highly unlikely, even with the battling qualities West Brom showed during a game played in torrential rain to earn a point through Mbaye Diagne's header after Fabio Silva's fortunate first-half opener had put Wolves in front.
Depleted Wolves, who lost Wily Boly in the build-up to a positive coronavirus test, carried the greater threat for most of the contest, with Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone saving well from Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore either side of the interval.
However, while Silva ran away in jubilant celebration after sending the ball over Johnstone and into the net in stoppage time, replays showed the young Portuguese knew nothing about it as Kyle Bartley's clearance cannoned off his standing foot.
Diagne levelled when he powered home Conor Townsend's cross.
