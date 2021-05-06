Champions League reaction - Chelsea to face Man City in final

Wednesday's result adds another chapter to Chelsea's remarkable transformation under Thomas Tuchel since he succeeded the sacked Frank Lampard in January - and gives him the chance to make amends for the 2020 Champions League final, when his Paris St-Germain side lost to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel's side, totally rejuvenated under their impressive German manager, were starting to assume dominance as the first half drew to a close before totally over-running a Real Madrid side that suddenly started to look its age in the face of the energy of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount - as well as Christian Pulisic when he came on - allied to the all-round brilliance of N'golo Kante in midfield.

Edouard Mendy played his part with crucial interventions from Karim Benzema, with Antonio Rudiger also a rock, but the home goalkeeper was virtually redundant after the break as Chelsea produced a terrific display of skill and intensity.

The only downside was their failure to take one of the many chances they created until late on, leaving the door open for a potential reprieve for Real that would have amounted to grand larceny given how they were being let off the hook.

The crucial opening strike by Werner, whose endeavour has not been matched by goals this season, will be a major plus for Chelsea, as will the display of the rapidly improving Havertz, a smooth, elegant operator who knitted midfield and attack together superbly and was a constant threat.