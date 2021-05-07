Live
Europa League reaction - Man Utd reach final, Arsenal knocked out
The final no club would host and the trailblazer it inspired - 50 years of the Women's FA Cup
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
The total of 13 goals over the two legs is the biggest tally in a Uefa Cup/Europa League semi-final
Manchester United are only the second side in Uefa Cup/Europa League history to score eight goals across both legs of a semi-final tie, after Alaves scored nine against Kaiserslautern in 2000-01.
United have progressed to their eighth major European final, with Liverpool the only English team with more (14).
Rashford eyes Europa League repeat
Roma 3-2 Man Utd (Agg 5-8)
Manchester United have made it to their first major final in any competition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; after suffering eliminations in all four previous cup semi-finals under the Norwegian (two League Cup, one FA Cup and one Europa League).
It's their first final since winning the Europa League in 2017 (below), when they beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm. They haven't won a trophy since and this is the club's longest run without silverware since the five-year gap between 1985 and 1990, which was ended by an FA Cup win that marked the start of Sir Alex Ferguson's record-breaking run of success at Old Trafford.
Man Utd reach their eighth European final
Roma 3-2 Man Utd (Agg 5-8)
'Eu blew it, Eu did it'
Daily Mirror
And the Mirror goes with a similar tack...
'Euro joy and pain'
The Guardian
And we'll get straight into today's papers, with the Guardian summing up the contrasting emotions of Manchester United and Arsenal after Thursday's Europa League semi-finals were settled.
Gunners' Europa League hopes ended by Villarreal
Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal (Agg 1-2)
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport
Arsenal's Europa League hopes were dashed as Villarreal sealed a semi-final victory that will almost certainly end the Gunners' unbroken 25-season run of appearing in European competition.
Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Spain and knowing that victory in this tournament represented their only realistic route back into the Champions League, Mikel Arteta's side could not find a way past the visitors' stubborn defence.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the post with a volley but it was a rare moment of threat in a display strangely passive for large parts.
Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe both fired efforts wide early in the second half and Aubameyang hit the post again with a downward header later in the game, but such moments were few and far between.
That the defeat came at the hands of former boss Unai Emery will be especially galling for the Gunners. Emery was sacked in November 2019 after 18 months in charge, ultimately leading to the appointment of Arteta.
With Manchester United seeing off Roma in the other semi-final and Chelsea and Manchester City into the Champions League final, Arsenal's loss ruins hopes of a Premier League clean sweep of European competitions this season.
Man Utd through to Europa League final despite loss
Roma 3-2 Man Utd (Agg 5-8)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United reached their first final of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era but lost their seven-match unbeaten record in an entertaining Europa League last-four tie with Roma.
Edinson Cavani scored both United goals in the second leg of a 13-goal semi-final.
The Uruguayan opened the scoring with a fabulous first-half effort, then found the net with a fine header from Bruno Fernandes' excellent floated pass in the second half.
In between, Roma briefly threatened a comeback when former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko scored his ninth goal against United before Bryan Cristante finished smartly with a shot on the turn.
The Italians had the final word when Nicola Zalewski's low drive went in through David de Gea's legs after taking a deflection off Alex Telles.
The 8-5 aggregate victory ends a run of four semi-final defeats for United under Solskjaer and sets up a meeting with Villarreal - who knocked out Arsenal - in Gdansk on 26 May.
Three out of Four Ain't Bad
Manchester United secured their place in the Europa League final despite losing at Roma on Thursday, but Arsenal were unable to join them after being held by Villarreal.
That means that English clubs make up three of the four finalists in this season's European competitions. Not a bad effort from the Premier League.
We're about to bring you all the reaction, plus the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences. There's plenty of them to come.