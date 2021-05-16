Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock & County face play-off sweat

Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, Magloire, Lamie, McGinley, O'Hara, Crawford, Foley, Hastie, Long, Cole. Substitutes: Fox, Johnston, Dunne, Carroll, Gallagher, Cornelius, Maguire, Lawless, Watt. Ross County: Laidlaw, Naismith, Donaldson, Watson, Tremarco, Kelly, Tillson, Vigurs, Spittal, Gardyne, White. Substitutes: Draper, Shaw, Charles-Cook, Maouche, Lakin, Paton, Andreu, Wright, Hilton.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v Ross County (12:00)
LINE-UPS at FOYS
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (12:00)
Hamilton Academical: J. Smith, Hamilton, Martin, McMann, Stirling, Odoffin, L. Smith, Munro, Mimnaugh, Hughes, Anderson.
Substitutes: Gourlay, Easton, Trafford, Stanger, Moyo, Thomas, Redfern, Hodson, C Smith.
Kilmarnock: Doyle, Millen, Broadfoot, Ibsen Rossi, Haunstrup, Burke, Power, Dicker, Pinnock, Kiltie, Lafferty.
Substitutes: Rogers, McGowan, Waters, Medley, Tshibola, Mulumbu, McKenzie, Oakley, Whitehall.
How the land lies...
Ross County know they are safe if they avoid defeat at Fir Park.
Kilmarnock are three points behind the Dingwall side but with a far superior goal difference. They must hope County lose and then they need to beat Hamilton.
Curtain falls on Premiership season
Good morning. The Scottish Premiership campaign comes to an end with the bottom six playing out their final games.
It promises to be a nervous day for Kilmarnock and Ross County as they strive to avoid a relegation play-off.
Hamilton Accies are all but doomed unless they win by a cricket score.
Stay with us for team news, build up and all of the action.