Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock & County face play-off sweat

preview
Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. LINE-UPS at Fir Park

    Motherwell v Ross County (12:00)

    Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, Magloire, Lamie, McGinley, O'Hara, Crawford, Foley, Hastie, Long, Cole.

    Substitutes: Fox, Johnston, Dunne, Carroll, Gallagher, Cornelius, Maguire, Lawless, Watt.

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Naismith, Donaldson, Watson, Tremarco, Kelly, Tillson, Vigurs, Spittal, Gardyne, White.

    Substitutes: Draper, Shaw, Charles-Cook, Maouche, Lakin, Paton, Andreu, Wright, Hilton.

  2. LINE-UPS at FOYS

    Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (12:00)

    Hamilton Academical: J. Smith, Hamilton, Martin, McMann, Stirling, Odoffin, L. Smith, Munro, Mimnaugh, Hughes, Anderson.

    Substitutes: Gourlay, Easton, Trafford, Stanger, Moyo, Thomas, Redfern, Hodson, C Smith.

    Kilmarnock: Doyle, Millen, Broadfoot, Ibsen Rossi, Haunstrup, Burke, Power, Dicker, Pinnock, Kiltie, Lafferty.

    Substitutes: Rogers, McGowan, Waters, Medley, Tshibola, Mulumbu, McKenzie, Oakley, Whitehall.

  3. How the land lies...

    Ross County know they are safe if they avoid defeat at Fir Park.

    Kilmarnock are three points behind the Dingwall side but with a far superior goal difference. They must hope County lose and then they need to beat Hamilton.

    Premiership table
  4. Curtain falls on Premiership season

    Good morning. The Scottish Premiership campaign comes to an end with the bottom six playing out their final games.

    It promises to be a nervous day for Kilmarnock and Ross County as they strive to avoid a relegation play-off.

    Hamilton Accies are all but doomed unless they win by a cricket score.

    Stay with us for team news, build up and all of the action.

    Premiership fixtures
