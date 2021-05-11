Premier League reaction: Fulham relegated

Scott Parker has been praised for his side's style of play and, of the three sides to go down, the Cottagers may feel the most unfortunate after a number of narrow defeats and impressive victories away at Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City.
But they have lacked both consistency and especially a serious goal threat, scoring just 25 times in 35 games - with only Sheffield United hitting the target fewer times this season.
Parker sought to fix that on Monday by turning to Aleksandar Mitrovic - who scored 26 goals in Fulham's promotion campaign - but the forward was unable to add to his three goals this season in what was only his fifth league start since the turn of the year.
The hosts did show fight in the second half and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was unfortunate to see his effort bounce on the goalline and away after rattling the crossbar.
But Parker's side were unable to break down Burnley as they drew another blank, having scored just nine times at home in the league this season.
Having clawed their way back to a position where they were level with 17th-placed Brighton after that win at Anfield, Fulham's relegation comes after taking just one point in the seven games since then.
Relegation confirmed
Fulham 0-2 Burnley
So let's start at Craven Cottage...
Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by Burnley that saw the Clarets secure their top-flight status for another season.
For the first time in the Premier League era, all the relegation places have been confirmed with three games to go, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the clubs to drop into the Championship.
The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice, through Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
'We have fallen short'
Fulham 0-2 Burnley
Fulham
Let's hear from the Fulham boss now...
Scott Parker says his side have "fallen short" despite having "pushed on" in some areas.
What next for Fulham?
Fulham 0-2 Burnley
Promotion. Relegation. Promotion. Relegation.
There have been as many ups as downs for Fulham in the last four seasons, with the latest down being confirmed on Monday with relegation.
Boss Scott Parker, who oversaw the end of their demotion in 2019 then the promotion campaign last season, knows it is time to shake off the 'yo-yo' nature of the club.
So can Fulham establish themselves in the top flight and will Parker stay around to take on the task?
'Cottagers lacked consistency'
Fulham 0-2 Burnley
Good morning
We now know the identity of the three teams who will drop down from the Premier League this season.
Fulham will join Sheffield United and West Brom in the second tier after losing at home to Burnley.
We'll have all the reaction, plus any talking points around the other big football stories...