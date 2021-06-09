Portugal winning Euro 2016

Your Euro 2020 predictions

Live Reporting

Emma Sanders & Ellie Thomason -

All times stated are UK

    If you've just logged on, you can have a look back through everyone's predictions and who BBC Sport readers voted would win the tournament.

    We're off to prepare for tomorrow's first match of Euro 2020! Turkey v Italy kicks off at 8pm in Rome. Here's the preview.

    We've got a section on the website dedicated purely to the tournament which you can find here.

    Download your Euro 2020 wallchart here.

    See you tomorrow!

  2. France the overwhelming favourites

    You've had your say.

    With 35% of the vote, you reckon France will lift another trophy this summer and be crowned Euro 2020 champions.

    There were plenty of optimistic England fans, with 20% of you thinking Gareth Southgate's side will end the wait for silverware.

    Italy complete the top three, with 10% of the vote.

    Antoine Griezmann
    Antoine Griezmann
  3. Post update

    One more minute for you to get your votes in on the winner (right-hand side of this page).

  4. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Jack Fawcus: Winner-Portugal

    Top Scorer-Bruno Fernandes

    Surprise team-Wales

    Young player-Isak

  5. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Zion Hopkins: Winner: France

    Top Scorer: Kylian Mbappe

    Suprise Team: Turkey

    Young Player to Watch: Ryan Gravenberch

    Golden Glove: Gianluigi Donnarumma

  6. Does history tell us who wins?

    By looking at trends, statistics and patterns from tournaments past, BBC Sport has eliminated 23 nations and concluded which one will be crowned European champions at Wembley on 11 July.

    Our advice is that you maybe don't take this too seriously... It's just a bit of fun.

    Read here.

  7. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Saul343: Winner: France

    Top Scorer: Harry Kane

    Surprise team: Switzerland

    Young player to watch: Phil Foden

    Golden Glove: Gianluigi Donnarumma

  8. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Chris Gordon: Winner of the tournament: France

    Top scorer: Ciro Immobile

    Golden Glove: Thibaut Courtois

    Surprise team: Denmark

    Young player: Eljif Elmas

  9. Post update

    All things France!

    Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann: France's best qualifying goals
  10. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    James: Winner: France

    Top Scorer: Benzema

    Suprise Team: Turkey

    Young Player to Watch: Alexander Isak

    Golden Glove: Thibaut Courtois

  11. Post update

    John Murray

    BBC Radio 5 Live commentator

    Ok, they are the World Champions and the favourites but to my eye France do have the strongest looking squad and surely will take some stopping.

  12. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Ryan Cunningham: Winner: France

    Golden boot: Lukaku

    Golden Glove: Schmeichel

    Surprise team: Denmark (semis)

    Young player: Kounde (Fra) or Isak (Swe)

  13. History beckons for Deschamps

    The 2018 World Cup made Didier Deschamps the third man in history to win the trophy as player and coach.

    At Euro 2020, he could become the first man ever to do so with both major trophies, while gaining revenge for the 2016 final loss.

    Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappe
  14. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Nigel Sander: Winner: France

    Top scorer: Lukaku

    Surprise team: England (sadly for the wrong reasons)

    Golden Glove: Lloris

    Young player: Doku

  15. France the favourites

    Alistair Bruce-Ball

    BBC Radio 5 Live commentator

    It’s really boring to tip France as your winners but I’m afraid that’s what I’m going to have to do simply because they’ve got the best squad at the tournament.

    Like all the stronger nations they will benefit from being able to make five substitutions during a game and watching them against Wales last week it looks like Karim Benzema has added a greater fluency to their attack with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann playing either side of him.

    I fancy Italy to have a good tournament too but I think France will beat them in the semi-finals.

  16. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    Scott Ruderham: Final will be Portugal v France with Russia being the surprise package. Artem Dzyuba will be a dark horse for top scorer for the Russians

  17. 'Denmark could go deep in this tournament'

    Vicki Sparks

    BBC commentator

    Ranked 10th in the world, the Danes are in superb form heading into the Euros. They've won nine of their last 11 matches, the only exceptions being a 4-2 defeat by world number ones Belgium in November, and a 1-all draw with Germany earlier this month.

    They were a penalty shootout away from knocking out eventual finalists Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, and have the advantage of playing all three of their group games on home soil in Copenhagen.

    If they can build early momentum - and if star man Christian Eriksen, who's enjoyed a much better second half of the season at Inter, brings his A game - then Denmark could go deep into this tournament.

    Denmark
  18. Post update

    A reminder of Group F - the 'group of death'.

    France

    Germany

    Hungary

    Portugal

  19. Post update

    How far will Germany go? Can they win it?

    Here's the best of their goals from qualifying.

    Video content

    Watch the best Spain goals from Euro 2020 qualifying featuring Gnabry, Kroos & Werner
  20. Get Involved

    #myEUROpredictions

    SMS Message: After watching them last night I fancy Portugal. They look strong again from Neil Dawson
    Neil Dawson
    Article Reactions
