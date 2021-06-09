Your Euro 2020 predictions

Ok, they are the World Champions and the favourites but to my eye France do have the strongest looking squad and surely will take some stopping.
Ryan Cunningham: Winner: France
Golden boot: Lukaku
Golden Glove: Schmeichel
Surprise team: Denmark (semis)
Young player: Kounde (Fra) or Isak (Swe)
History beckons for Deschamps
The 2018 World Cup made Didier Deschamps the third man in history to win the trophy as player and coach.
At Euro 2020, he could become the first man ever to do so with both major trophies, while gaining revenge for the 2016 final loss.
Nigel Sander: Winner: France
Top scorer: Lukaku
Surprise team: England (sadly for the wrong reasons)
Golden Glove: Lloris
Young player: Doku
France the favourites
Alistair Bruce-Ball
BBC Radio 5 Live commentator
It’s really boring to tip France as your winners but I’m
afraid that’s what I’m going to have to do simply because they’ve got the best
squad at the tournament.
Like all the stronger nations they will benefit from
being able to make five substitutions during a game and watching them against
Wales last week it looks like Karim Benzema has added a greater fluency to
their attack with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann playing either side of
him.
I fancy Italy to have a good tournament too but I think France will beat
them in the semi-finals.
Scott Ruderham: Final will be Portugal v France with Russia being the surprise package. Artem Dzyuba will be a dark horse for top scorer for the Russians
'Denmark could go deep in this tournament'
Vicki Sparks
BBC commentator
Ranked 10th in the world, the Danes are in superb form heading
into the Euros. They've won nine of their last 11 matches, the only exceptions
being a 4-2 defeat by world number ones Belgium in November, and a 1-all draw
with Germany earlier this month.
They were a penalty shootout away from
knocking out eventual finalists Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, and have the
advantage of playing all three of their group games on home soil in Copenhagen.
If they can build early momentum - and if star man Christian Eriksen, who's
enjoyed a much better second half of the season at Inter, brings his A game -
then Denmark could go deep into this tournament.
A reminder of Group F - the 'group of death'.
France
Germany
Hungary
Portugal
How far will Germany go? Can they win it?
Here's the best of their goals from qualifying.
SMS Message: After watching them last night I fancy Portugal. They look strong again from Neil Dawson
After watching them last night I fancy Portugal. They look strong again
If you've just logged on, you can have a look back through everyone's predictions and who BBC Sport readers voted would win the tournament.
We're off to prepare for tomorrow's first match of Euro 2020! Turkey v Italy kicks off at 8pm in Rome. Here's the preview.
We've got a section on the website dedicated purely to the tournament which you can find here.
Download your Euro 2020 wallchart here.
See you tomorrow!
France the overwhelming favourites
You've had your say.
With 35% of the vote, you reckon France will lift another trophy this summer and be crowned Euro 2020 champions.
There were plenty of optimistic England fans, with 20% of you thinking Gareth Southgate's side will end the wait for silverware.
Italy complete the top three, with 10% of the vote.
One more minute for you to get your votes in on the winner (right-hand side of this page).
Jack Fawcus: Winner-Portugal
Top Scorer-Bruno Fernandes
Surprise team-Wales
Young player-Isak
Zion Hopkins: Winner: France
Top Scorer: Kylian Mbappe
Suprise Team: Turkey
Young Player to Watch: Ryan Gravenberch
Golden Glove: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Does history tell us who wins?
By looking at trends, statistics and patterns from tournaments past, BBC Sport has eliminated 23 nations and concluded which one will be crowned European champions at Wembley on 11 July.
Our advice is that you maybe don't take this too seriously... It's just a bit of fun.
Read here.
Saul343: Winner: France
Top Scorer: Harry Kane
Surprise team: Switzerland
Young player to watch: Phil Foden
Golden Glove: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Chris Gordon: Winner of the tournament: France
Top scorer: Ciro Immobile
Golden Glove: Thibaut Courtois
Surprise team: Denmark
Young player: Eljif Elmas
All things France!
James: Winner: France
Top Scorer: Benzema
Suprise Team: Turkey
Young Player to Watch: Alexander Isak
Golden Glove: Thibaut Courtois
