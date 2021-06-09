Your Euro 2020 predictions

If you've just logged on, you can have a look back through everyone's predictions and who BBC Sport readers voted would win the tournament.

We're off to prepare for tomorrow's first match of Euro 2020! Turkey v Italy kicks off at 8pm in Rome. Here's the preview.

We've got a section on the website dedicated purely to the tournament which you can find here.

Download your Euro 2020 wallchart here.

See you tomorrow!