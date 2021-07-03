Copa America trophy

Watch: Copa America quarter-final - Argentina v Ecuador

  1. What happened in the group stage and how is the tournament mapping out?

    Copa America group A
    Hosts Brazil strolled through in Group B, they won their first three games before drawing against Ecuador on the final matchday.

    They were joined by Peru, who won two of their four games, Colombia and Ecuador. The latter didn't win of their games, but three draws was enough to progress.

    In Group A Argentina matched Brazil's record of 10 points from 12, while Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile also progressed.

    The winner of Brazil-Chile will face Peru or Paraguay in the semi-finals, while Argentina or Ecuador will play Colombia or Uruguay in the last four.

    Group B Copa America
  2. Watch some of the best moments from the 2021 Copa America so far

  3. What happened last time out?

    Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored once, assisted another goal, was sent off and pushed the VAR monitor as Brazil won a first Copa America title in 12 years, beating Peru 3-1.

    Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the second.

    Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalised from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.

    Jesus was shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but Richarlison's late penalty sealed the win.

    Read the full match report here.

    Brazil celebrate winning the Copa America
  4. What is the Copa America?

    Euro 2020 isn't the only major tournament in town this summer.

    In Brazil, 10 South American sides will contest the delayed 47th edition of the Copa America, with all 28 games broadcast live on the BBC.

    The competition was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Largely mirroring the Euros, the Copa America kicks off on 13 June when Brazil take on Venezuela in the opening game. The final takes place on 10 July - although the time difference means that in Europe, it will be seen in the early hours of 11 July, the same day as the Euro 2020 final.

    Argentina and Colombia were originally set to co-host the tournament, before it was moved to Brazil on 31 May.

    The Copa America usually features 12 teams, with two guest nations from North America or Asia invited to play alongside the 10 members of South America's football confederation.

    As the two previous winners of the Asian Cup, Australia and Qatar were set to take part this year, but both countries later withdrew because of a clash of fixtures with rearranged 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

    That leaves Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela to feature in the continent's championship.

    The 10 teams have been split into two groups of five, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

    Matches will be played across the cities of Brasilia, Goiania, Cuiaba and Rio de Janeiro, with the iconic Maracana stadium hosting the final.

    To find out more click here.

    Copa America trophy
  5. How can I watch the Copa America?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will broadcast all 28 games from the 2021 Copa America tournament.

    The competition, from 13 June to 10 July, will feature the 10 teams in the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

    All matches will be on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and iPlayer, where they will be available to catch up on for 30 days.

    Quarter-final details:

    Argentina v Ecuador: Sunday, 4 July, 01:45-04:00 BST - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    For full coverage details – click here.

