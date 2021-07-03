Watch: Copa America quarter-final - Argentina v Ecuador

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Hosts Brazil strolled through in Group B, they won their first three games before drawing against Ecuador on the final matchday.

They were joined by Peru, who won two of their four games, Colombia and Ecuador. The latter didn't win of their games, but three draws was enough to progress.

In Group A Argentina matched Brazil's record of 10 points from 12, while Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile also progressed.

The winner of Brazil-Chile will face Peru or Paraguay in the semi-finals, while Argentina or Ecuador will play Colombia or Uruguay in the last four.