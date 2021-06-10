Celtic confirm Postecoglou as new manager - reaction & debate

Postecoglou also says that work is already underway to make additions to the squad.
“I have already had great discussions with Peter [Lawwell], Dom [McKay] and the board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club," he says.
"I know the club’s new modern vision aligns very much with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this. In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.
“We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad - we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent."
Postecoglou won back-to-back A-League titles with Brisbane Roar and spent a season with Melbourne Victory before becoming manager of Australia in 2013.
He led the national team at the following year's World Cup and qualified for Russia 2018 but left in late 2017, moving to Japan, where he won the J-League with Yokohama in 2019.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
His main task will be to the regain the Scottish Premiership title after city rivals Rangers halted Celtic's quest for the historic 10 in a row.
The Australian arrives in the midst of a major rebuild, with chief executive Peter Lawwell being replaced by Dominic McKay, Nick Hammond stepping down as head of football operations and long-serving captain Scott Brown leaving to join Aberdeen.
Postecoglou will need to quarantine on arrival from Japan, while his opening game in charge will be a Champions League second qualifying round tie in July.
'We need our supporters back by our side' - Postecoglou
Celtic's new man in the dugout also told the club's website that he will be doing everything he can to get the side "back on top" while delivering "the kind of football our fans appreciate".
"We want to entertain our fans and we want to win," Postecoglou says. "These are the objectives which I always set myself.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
“When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible.
"We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do. We need our supporters back by our side."
It's an interesting point from Matt, does any sense of being underwhelmed come from the fact Postecoglou is fairly unknown in these parts?
You'll struggle to find any negative feedback from those based in Australia or Japan...
Keep the tweets coming in @BBCSportScot.
Get Involved - @BBCSportScot
@TheRealMattLock: "As a Brit down under, I can tell you Ange is effective and well respected down here. But if you are looking for excitement, he's not your guy. Might be just what Celtic need though?"
'One of the greatest honours in football'
New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he "has been given one of the greatest honours in football".
"The responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly," he adds.
The former Austrialia boss goes on to say that Celtic are a "proper footballing institution".
"I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands."
Get Involved - @BBCSportScot
Celtic fans, are you happy with the appointment?
It wasn't the man it was expected to be this time last month, but nevertheless you have a manager in the door to start what looks like a pretty big rebuild.
Get in touch @BBCSportScot and let us know how you feel...
Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou
106 days on from the sacking of Neil Lennon, Celtic finally have their new manager as former Australia national team boss Ange Postecoglou is announced.
The 55 year-old joins on a 12-month contract from Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.
Stick with us as we bring you reaction to the appointment of Celtic's new man.
Live Reporting
Nick McPheat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
As a neutral, this is exactly where I am at with this. We often find ourselves asking for something different in Scottish football, now we've got it.
It's going to be really intriguing to see how it all plays out as there is no doubt the Ange Postecoglou has a HUGE job on his hands.
But at the same time, you don't have to look far to see his credentials. It's set up for some season...
'Work has begun on adding to squad'
Postecoglou also says that work is already underway to make additions to the squad.
“I have already had great discussions with Peter [Lawwell], Dom [McKay] and the board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club," he says.
"I know the club’s new modern vision aligns very much with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this. In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.
“We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad - we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent."
Post update
Who is Postecoglou?
Postecoglou won back-to-back A-League titles with Brisbane Roar and spent a season with Melbourne Victory before becoming manager of Australia in 2013.
He led the national team at the following year's World Cup and qualified for Russia 2018 but left in late 2017, moving to Japan, where he won the J-League with Yokohama in 2019.
His main task will be to the regain the Scottish Premiership title after city rivals Rangers halted Celtic's quest for the historic 10 in a row.
The Australian arrives in the midst of a major rebuild, with chief executive Peter Lawwell being replaced by Dominic McKay, Nick Hammond stepping down as head of football operations and long-serving captain Scott Brown leaving to join Aberdeen.
Postecoglou will need to quarantine on arrival from Japan, while his opening game in charge will be a Champions League second qualifying round tie in July.
'We need our supporters back by our side' - Postecoglou
Celtic's new man in the dugout also told the club's website that he will be doing everything he can to get the side "back on top" while delivering "the kind of football our fans appreciate".
"We want to entertain our fans and we want to win," Postecoglou says. "These are the objectives which I always set myself.
“When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible.
"We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do. We need our supporters back by our side."
Post update
Get Involved @BBCSportScot
It's an interesting point from Matt, does any sense of being underwhelmed come from the fact Postecoglou is fairly unknown in these parts?
You'll struggle to find any negative feedback from those based in Australia or Japan...
Keep the tweets coming in @BBCSportScot.
Get Involved - @BBCSportScot
@TheRealMattLock: "As a Brit down under, I can tell you Ange is effective and well respected down here. But if you are looking for excitement, he's not your guy. Might be just what Celtic need though?"
'One of the greatest honours in football'
New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he "has been given one of the greatest honours in football".
"The responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly," he adds.
The former Austrialia boss goes on to say that Celtic are a "proper footballing institution".
"I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands."
Get Involved - @BBCSportScot
Celtic fans, are you happy with the appointment?
It wasn't the man it was expected to be this time last month, but nevertheless you have a manager in the door to start what looks like a pretty big rebuild.
Get in touch @BBCSportScot and let us know how you feel...
Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou
106 days on from the sacking of Neil Lennon, Celtic finally have their new manager as former Australia national team boss Ange Postecoglou is announced.
The 55 year-old joins on a 12-month contract from Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.
Stick with us as we bring you reaction to the appointment of Celtic's new man.