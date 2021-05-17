Premier League, FA Cup and Women's Champions League reaction

Speaking after the game, Alisson told Sky Sports: "I just tried to run into a good place and be there to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but no one followed me and I am lucky and blessed, sometimes things you can't explain.

"You can't explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I'm feeling very blessed."

He also paid an emotional tribute to his late father, who drowned, aged 57, in February.

"I'm too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father," he added.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side."