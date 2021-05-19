Premier League reaction as Chelsea move third and Man City lose

So let's start with the big overnight story that is splashed across some of the back pages...

Chelsea beat Leicester City to boost their Champions League hopes - and leave the Foxes in danger of missing out.

Just three days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final, Chelsea got some measure of revenge thanks to Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho goals in front of 8,000 fans.

Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes hope but they did not create enough chances to deserve anything out of the game.

Chelsea's win takes them up to third place in the table, while Liverpool could knock Leicester down to fifth place if they win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Read more here.