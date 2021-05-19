Live

Premier League reaction as Chelsea move third and Man City lose

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Chelsea beat Leicester to move third

    Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

    So let's start with the big overnight story that is splashed across some of the back pages...

    Chelsea beat Leicester City to boost their Champions League hopes - and leave the Foxes in danger of missing out.

    Just three days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final, Chelsea got some measure of revenge thanks to Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho goals in front of 8,000 fans.

    Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes hope but they did not create enough chances to deserve anything out of the game.

    Chelsea's win takes them up to third place in the table, while Liverpool could knock Leicester down to fifth place if they win at Burnley on Wednesday.

    Read more here.

    Chelsea
  2. 'Blues revenge'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  3. 'Kane set on City'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  4. 'Chelsea serve up revenge'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  5. 'Ruvenge is sweet'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  6. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  7. Good morning

    It was a big night in the race for the top four as Chelsea avenged their FA Cup defeat to edge past Leicester.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the reaction from a busy night in the Premier League...

