Premier League reaction - Liverpool go fourth, Allardyce resigns

So, it all comes down to the final day of the Premier League season. Three teams competing over 90 minutes in an attempt to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

A maximum of five English teams can qualify - the top four in the Premier League as well as the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, should they finish outside the first four places.

Champions Manchester City have already sealed a spot in the 2021-22 group stage along with Manchester United, who can finish no lower than second.

But there is just one point separating third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Leicester, who are below Liverpool on goal difference. Chelsea visit Aston Villa on the final day, Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Leicester welcome Tottenham.

