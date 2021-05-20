Premier League reaction - Liverpool go fourth, Allardyce resigns

Roberto Firmino's goal set Liverpool on course for a hard-fought win at Burnley, which put their destiny in their own hands in the race for fourth place.
Race for the Champions League - the permutations
So, it all comes down to the final day of the Premier League season. Three teams competing over 90 minutes in an attempt to secure a place in next season's Champions League.
A maximum of five English teams can qualify - the top four in the Premier League as well as the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, should they finish outside the first four places.
Champions Manchester City have already sealed a spot in the 2021-22 group stage along with Manchester United, who can finish no lower than second.
But there is just one point separating third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Leicester, who are below Liverpool on goal difference. Chelsea visit Aston Villa on the final day, Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Leicester welcome Tottenham.
Click here for what each team needs to do to make the cut.
Villa dent Spurs' European hopes as Kane speculation mounts
Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa
Tottenham's hopes of securing European football were dented as Aston Villa came from behind to claim a deserved Premier League victory in front of 10,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
As speculation increases about Harry Kane's future before the summer transfer window, chants of "He's one of our own" were sung by the returning home fans, who were welcomed back by Steven Bergwijn's thumping eighth-minute opener after he had stolen possession from Marvellous Nakamba.
Villa's response warranted an equaliser and it was Sergio Reguilon who delivered it as the Spurs left-back sliced Nakamba's cross into the top corner of Hugo Lloris' goal.
Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround before half-time, collecting Reguilon's weak clearance and holding off the challenge of Eric Dier before finding the bottom corner to continue his fine first season in the top flight.
Watkins was thwarted by Lloris either side of half-time, and although Spurs did test Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez more regularly following the restart through Bergwijn and Kane, they failed to find an equaliser.
Spurs - booed at the final whistle as fans stayed long after full-time to protest - dropped to seventh following West Ham's victory over West Brom. They are level on points with Everton going into their final game against Champions League hopefuls Leicester City on Sunday.
After a goalless first half, Richarlison rose highest to power home a header early in the second half.
The Brazilian had been the home side's most dangerous player, having forced a good save out of John Ruddy in the first half before firing wide from close range.
Adama Traore went closest to scoring for Wolves but his powerful first-half drive was tipped over superbly by Jordan Pickford.
The Everton goalkeeper had also done well to keep out a Morgan Gibbs-White volley as the visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes.
But that was as close as Wolves got as Everton instead finished the game strongest with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison going close to adding to the scoreline.
The victory ensured the Toffees finished a disappointing home campaign on a high and means they go into the final round of Premier League fixtures this weekend with a chance of a top-seven finish.
West Ham win to boost European hopes
West Brom 1-3 West Ham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at The Hawthorns
West Ham are tantalisingly close to a European return after they came from behind to beat relegated West Brom in the Premier League at The Hawthorns.
David Moyes' side are guaranteed at least seventh place - and a spot in the new Europa Conference League play-off round - unless results go against them significantly on Sunday.
A point at home to Southampton would ensure sixth spot and a place in the Europa League group stage. It would also mark their highest position since 1999.
West Brom already knew they would be playing Championship football next season - but will be doing so without Sam Allardyce. The Baggies boss confirmed after the game that he would not be staying on next term.
Victory did not come easily for the Hammers, with Declan Rice missing a first-half penalty before Matheus Pereira gave West Brom the lead.
Tomas Soucek levelled before half-time with his 10th goal of the season, but the hosts continued to carry a threat.
Angelo Ogbonna nodded West Ham in front eight minutes from time, though, before Michail Antonio finished the Baggies off at the end.
Klopp proud of hard-fought 'semi-final' win
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likened his side's victory at Burnley to winning "a semi-final" that takes them to Sunday's "final" against Crystal Palace and the chance to seal a top-four finish.
Liverpool's incredible win at West Brom on Sunday kept their Champions League hopes alive and at Turf Moor they built on their last-gasp weekend heroics with a victory that was much tighter than the scoreline suggests.
A cool finish from Roberto Firmino turned the game Liverpool's way then a first club goal for Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's late drive made the points safe and improved the Reds' goal difference.
The Reds are now in the fourth Champions League spot, level on points with fifth-placed Leicester City and with a goal difference four better than the Foxes.
"Today was a semi-final," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We had to win the semi-final and we did.
"Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance.
"Now we have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool."
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Wednesday's Premier League games, which set up a dramatic final day on Sunday while manager Sam Allardyce said after West Brom's home defeat by West Ham that he won't be going with the Baggies as the club return to the Championship next season.
- Everton 1-0 Wolves
- Newcastle United 1-0 Sheffield United
- Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal
- Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
- West Brom 1-3 West Ham United
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Wednesday's Premier League games, which set up a dramatic final day on Sunday while manager Sam Allardyce said after West Brom's home defeat by West Ham that he won't be going with the Baggies as the club return to the Championship next season.