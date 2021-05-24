Live
Premier League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea finish in top four
Battle for the top four - the fallout for the three clubs after dramatic final day
Ben Collins
- Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
- Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea
- Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
- Leeds United 3-1 West Brom
- Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham
- Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Manchester City 5-0 Everton
- Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley
- West Ham United 3-0 Southampton
- Wolves 1-2 Manchester United
Emotions swing for Liverpool & Chelsea - but familiar pain for Leicester
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
It was a relatively comfortable final-day journey into the Champions League for Liverpool, while Leicester City and Chelsea were in and out in a surreal version of football hokey-cokey before their fate was resolved.
It summed up the chaotic and unpredictable nature of this Premier League season.
Liverpool barely needed to get out of second gear at Anfield to secure the victory they required against Crystal Palace for third place and a spot in Europe's elite competition - something that looked beyond them a month ago.
But at King Power Stadium and Villa Park, nerves were frayed and emotions swung violently between despair and elation.
And when it was all done, Liverpool can look back on a qualified success from a season that contained so much wreckage and Chelsea can thank the most unlikely of allies in Tottenham for winning at Leicester City to ensure they did not suffer from their own loss at Aston Villa.
For Leicester, there was only more pain of faltering at the final hurdle once again. It meant the same top four as last season, albeit with Manchester City as champions this time.
Yes, the same top four who tried to elevate themselves above the Champions League with their involvement in the "blink and you'll miss it" European Super League just a few weeks ago.
The title race was over months ago, Manchester City a class apart, and with Manchester United secure in second it was left to Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester to fight for two places.
Click here for more of Phil's reaction to the final day.
It feels really, really great - Klopp
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool
Not let's break that down for you, beginning with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who said that salvaging Champions League qualification from a chaotic season was the "best feeling I could have dreamed of".
The Reds' Premier League title disintegrated after Christmas and they fell timidly to Real Madrid in the Champions League but rallied to win their final five Premier League games to claim a prize that looked unlikely until the penultimate weekend of the season.
Liverpool were initially nervous but got the result they needed against Palace - who had Roy Hodgson taking charge for the final time - thanks to two goals from Sadio Mane in front of almost 10,000 home fans at Anfield.
"Outstanding. We wanted this feeling, this game, this atmosphere. Finishing the season in third is incredible," Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Credit to the boys - I can't believe how it worked out in the last few weeks, incredible."
The race for Europe - how it ended
We already knew Manchester City and United would finish as the Premier League's top two, and they both ended the season with a win. It was just the race for Europe that had to be settled.
Three teams were in the running for the final two Champions League spots, and Liverpool did what they needed to do. Chelsea lost, but Tottenham's late fightback at Leicester meant the Foxes missed out and Chelsea finished fourth.
Spurs' win also prevented north London rivals Arsenal from snatching the final European spot from them.
Click here to see how the drama unfolded, blow by blow.
Good morning
And what an end to the Premier League season that was! We may have already known that Manchester City would lift the trophy, and that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would be getting relegated.
But the fight for European places made for quite an afternoon on the final day. Stick with us for all the reaction.