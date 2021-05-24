Premier League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea finish in top four

It was a relatively comfortable final-day journey into the Champions League for Liverpool, while Leicester City and Chelsea were in and out in a surreal version of football hokey-cokey before their fate was resolved.

It summed up the chaotic and unpredictable nature of this Premier League season.

Liverpool barely needed to get out of second gear at Anfield to secure the victory they required against Crystal Palace for third place and a spot in Europe's elite competition - something that looked beyond them a month ago.

But at King Power Stadium and Villa Park, nerves were frayed and emotions swung violently between despair and elation.

And when it was all done, Liverpool can look back on a qualified success from a season that contained so much wreckage and Chelsea can thank the most unlikely of allies in Tottenham for winning at Leicester City to ensure they did not suffer from their own loss at Aston Villa.

For Leicester, there was only more pain of faltering at the final hurdle once again. It meant the same top four as last season, albeit with Manchester City as champions this time.

Yes, the same top four who tried to elevate themselves above the Champions League with their involvement in the "blink and you'll miss it" European Super League just a few weeks ago.

The title race was over months ago, Manchester City a class apart, and with Manchester United secure in second it was left to Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester to fight for two places.

