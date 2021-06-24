The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

Ian Maxwell has also been asked about the Euros boost to the association's coffers after a first major men's tournament for 23 years.

"The participation fee we got was just nine million euros. There are a fair amount of costs of being involved in a Euros in terms of preparation camps etc, it's not cheap.

"But there will be significant funds available and it's up to the board to sit and decide how to best utilise that going forward for the benefit of the game across the country.