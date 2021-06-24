The Euros Breakfast Show - listen & follow the discussion

Ian Maxwell has also been asked about the Euros boost to the association's coffers after a first major men's tournament for 23 years. "The participation fee we got was just nine million euros. There are a fair amount of costs of being involved in a Euros in terms of preparation camps etc, it's not cheap. "But there will be significant funds available and it's up to the board to sit and decide how to best utilise that going forward for the benefit of the game across the country.
Euros to bolster grassroots?
SFA to conduct review of Euros campaign
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says on the Euros Breakfast Show there will be a review of what went right and wrong for Scotland at the tournament.
"I spoke to the manager yesterday and we'll go through that process," he says. "He'll do it from a players' perspective on the pitch, and we'll do it from a preparations off the pitch.
"We were the lowest ranked country in the group for a reason unfortunately - we want that to improve - but we were up against good teams."
'Celtic make £3m Hickey bid'
An interesting story in the Mail - with Celtic reportedly looking to make a £3m bid for former Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey. Now living his best life in Bologna. Could he make a return to Scotland?
ICYMI... the captain's reaction
'Robertson sorry for Euro failure'
The Times are leading on Scotland captain Andy Robertson's message to fans. Chiefly, that they were 'sorry' not to reach the knockout stages.
All being well, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will be on the Euros Breakfast Show after eight o'clock this morning. We'll bring you the latest as and when.
'No Anging Around'
The Sun also leading on Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Celtic, as well as their interest in £5m-rated Hajduk Split defender Marlo Vuskovic.
'Full power'
The Scottish FA want Hampden to be full for September's World Cup qualifiers to help the team reach another finals. Ambitious. But do-able?
'Hello Bhoys'
The Scottish Daily Express splashing on the arrival of new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu at Lennoxtown yesterday.
He's finished his quarantine period. The work starts now.
Anyone watch the action in Group F last night? Two brilliant games. Hopefully plenty of that to come.
Anyway, first up, we'll bring you the back pages from this morning.
Morning
Still got the blues after Scotland's Euros exit on Tuesday? We've got the perfect tonic coming up.
We'll bring you all the best stuff from the Euros Breakfast Show this morning, which features former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, and Stuart McCall.
Plus, all the latest from Scottish football too! FYI - listen to the show at the top of the page.