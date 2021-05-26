Europa League final countdown & England squad reaction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Harry Maguire had to train on Tuesday if he was to play in the Europa League final so I guess we can now rule him out, along with forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones, who did not travel with the squad to Poland due to knee injuries.

Otherwise, Solskjaer has some big selection decisions, including whether to start David De Gea or Dean Henderson in goal.

"It's always difficult to leave players out, but it's throughout the whole season," said the Manchester United boss.

"A final is a reward for what you've done the whole season, then if there's a doubt between a couple it's the form in the latter stages, of course. The players will get the team tomorrow (Wednesday)."