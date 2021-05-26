Live
Europa League final countdown & England squad reaction
Europa League final: How Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prove critics wrong
Solskjaer coy on goalkeeper dilemma
Man Utd v Villarreal (20:00 BST)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Harry Maguire had to train on Tuesday if he was to play in the Europa League final so I guess we can now rule him out, along with forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones, who did not travel with the squad to Poland due to knee injuries.
Otherwise, Solskjaer has some big selection decisions, including whether to start David De Gea or Dean Henderson in goal.
"It's always difficult to leave players out, but it's throughout the whole season," said the Manchester United boss.
"A final is a reward for what you've done the whole season, then if there's a doubt between a couple it's the form in the latter stages, of course. The players will get the team tomorrow (Wednesday)."
Maguire unable to take part in Man Utd training
Man Utd v Villarreal (20:00 BST)
Straight after Tuesday's news conference, Manchester United had a light training session at the stadium in Gdansk.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't very optimistic about captain Harry Maguire's chances of recovering from his ankle injury in time, saying "Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline, I reckon. He'll probably try to join in a little, but apart from that we're looking quite good."
Yet soon after it was clear that Maguire would be taking no part in the session. The England defender headed to the dugout rather than the pitch as his team-mates started training.
Solskjaer went over to him 15 minutes into the session, before the United boss returned to the main group as a forlorn Maguire watched on.
This could be a stepping stone for a big future - Solskjaer
Man Utd v Villarreal (20:00 BST)
Now then, back to the game... the Europa League doesn't matter?
Try telling that to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said at Tuesday's news conference that beating Villarreal in the final could be a "stepping stone for a big future".
Solskjaer, a Champions League winner with United as a player, has yet to win a trophy since taking charge of the club in 2018-19.
"This is a team that we've rebuilt in the last few years. Hopefully this is the start of something more," he said.
United have not won a major trophy for four years, but Solskjaer said he was "quietly confident" of beating Villarreal, who finished seventh in Spain's La Liga in 2020-21.
Uefa opens proceedings against Barca, Juve & Real over ESL
But before we turn to the big game, here's a big story that broke on Tuesday, with Uefa opening disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.
The clubs were part of the 12 'founding' members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed. The other nine clubs renounced the project but Barca, Juve and Real have refused to do so.
Uefa said proceedings had been opened against the three "for a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework".
In a statement, Uefa said: "Following an investigation conducted by Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework.
"Further information will be made available in due course."
And welcome to today's live page, which will be focusing on build-up to today's Europa League final (20:00 BST) and reaction to Gareth Southgate naming his provisional England squad for Euro 2020.
