Reaction as Man Utd lose Europa League final

This was a disappointing contest lacking in quality and producing only three shots on target across 120 minutes - but drama arrived with the spot-kicks.
All 20 outfield players converted their penalties in the longest shootout in a final of any Uefa competition, and in an increasingly tense stadium Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli blasted home his effort and then denied De Gea, who was crestfallen at the end.
It gave Villarreal a first major trophy in their history and saw former Arsenal boss Unai Emery lift the Europa League for an unprecedented fourth time.
GB name women's football Tokyo squad
Before we get stuck into all the fallout from Gdansk, there's some breaking news from Team GB as their squad has been announced for this summer's Olympics.
15 Lionesses players have been selected, with 11 of those coming from Manchester City.
England captain Steph Houghton and Wales skipper Sophie Ingle both feature, with Scotland pair Caroline Weir and Kim Little making up the only other non-English players in the 18-strong squad.
There are no Northern Irish players in Hege Riise's squad.
'It's not yellow, it's gold'
Villarreal 1-1 Man UTD (Villarreal win 11-10 on penalties)
Another couple of back pages from around Europe now.
Time for a new nickname for the Yellow Submarine? Marca say 'It's not yellow, it's gold!' after Villarreal's triumph.
Whilst L'Equipe lead on 'The incredible midnight session'.
Second in the Premier League and Europa League finalists, but has it been a successful season for Man Utd?
They are yet to win a trophy under Old Gunnar Solskjaer, with their last triumph coming under Jose Mourinho in 2017.
Solskjaer said another trophyless season is not a success, but what do you reckon? Where do they need to strengthen to challenge next season? Who should they look to sign this summer?
Let us know your thoughts by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only).
'Disgraceful racist abuse'
Man Utd say their players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" following Wednesday's defeat.
Marcus Rashford said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's Europa League final loss to Villarreal.
He said: "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."
The club has set up an online reporting system, encouraging fans to flag up online abuse.
'De Gea despair'
Villarreal 1-1 Man UTD (Villarreal win 11-10 on penalties)
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph leads on David de Gea's heartbreak after missing the decisive penalty.
'A heroic champion'
Villarreal 1-1 Man UTD (Villarreal win 11-10 on penalties)
Let's have a look at what the papers are saying.
My Spanish is nothing special, but looks like AS are dedicating their page page to 'heroic champions' Villarreal.
Villarreal win first major trophy
Villarreal 1-1 Man Utd (Villarreal win 11-10 on penalties)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport in Gdansk
Good morning
It's the morning after the night before.
Man Utd's search for a first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on after losing to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final.
Solskjaer's side lost 11-10 on penalties as David de Gea missed the only penalty in a marathon shootout to let Villarreal win the first trophy in their history.
Sit tight for all the reaction.