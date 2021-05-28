Champions League final build-up plus transfer and managerial latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The dust has barely settled on the 2020-21 campaign, but already we've seen Antonio Conte leaving Inter after winning Serie A, Zinedine Zidane resign from Real Madrid and Spurs sounding out former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Winning the Ligue 1 title couldn't keep Christophe Galtier at Lille, Juventus are reportedly close to sacking Andrea Pirlo and bringing back Massimiliano Allegri, while Hansi Flick's departure from Bayern Munich triggered a domino effect in Germany.

Is the 'extreme situation' of this season the reason Europe's top managers are on the move?