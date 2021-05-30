Reaction as Chelsea celebrate Champions League win

SMS Message: So much talk about Pep getting his team wrong but Chelsea really worked their socks off, Mount, James, Chilwell, Christensen all exceptional, Kante was Kante. from Gbenga from Margate
So much talk about Pep getting his team wrong but Chelsea really worked their socks off, Mount, James, Chilwell, Christensen all exceptional, Kante was Kante.
City needed Fernandinho
Chris Sutton
Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A team as talented as City, they did not work Edouard Mendy enough and that will be of real frustration for them.
You need your leaders and Fernandinho is that.
Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were enforcers and he can drag their team up, you want him standing next to you in the trenches.
Guardiola defends team selection
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Pep Guardiola has come in for a lot of criticism for his team selection which did not include either Fernandinho or Rodri in central midfielder.
Asked why he made the changes he did for this game, he said: "I did the best in the selection.
"Against Lyon [in 2020] like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Ilkay Gundogan played good, we were exceptional."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Urban Bourbon: That was Manchester City's for the taking, but once again Pep let his ego get in the way. Why start with a line up that's never played before? Why complicate it?! No sympathy for City - well done Chelsea.
Tuchel 'phenomenal'
BBC Breakfast
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BBC Breakfast have been speaking to fans of both sides this morning.
Chelsea supporter Tim Rolls was interviewed from Porto earlier.
"What he [Tuchel] has done with that group of players has been phenomenal," he said.
"Mount was superb, Chilwell and James. Kante was fantastic. The whole team played well."
Post update
The stadium in Porto was around a third full with fans who had all gone through coronavirus testing to be there.
Live Reporting
Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
City needed Fernandinho
Chris Sutton
Former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
A team as talented as City, they did not work Edouard Mendy enough and that will be of real frustration for them.
You need your leaders and Fernandinho is that.
Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were enforcers and he can drag their team up, you want him standing next to you in the trenches.
Guardiola defends team selection
Pep Guardiola has come in for a lot of criticism for his team selection which did not include either Fernandinho or Rodri in central midfielder.
Asked why he made the changes he did for this game, he said: "I did the best in the selection.
"Against Lyon [in 2020] like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Ilkay Gundogan played good, we were exceptional."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Urban Bourbon: That was Manchester City's for the taking, but once again Pep let his ego get in the way. Why start with a line up that's never played before? Why complicate it?! No sympathy for City - well done Chelsea.
Tuchel 'phenomenal'
BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast have been speaking to fans of both sides this morning. Chelsea supporter Tim Rolls was interviewed from Porto earlier.
"What he [Tuchel] has done with that group of players has been phenomenal," he said.
"Mount was superb, Chilwell and James. Kante was fantastic. The whole team played well."
Post update
The stadium in Porto was around a third full with fans who had all gone through coronavirus testing to be there.
In the end it will have all been worth it.
Amazing scenes.
'So many top level performances'
Post update
Kane in this Chelsea team could be frightening. Could this win mark the start of a dominant era for Chelsea? Let me know what you think.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Nii: How far can Thomas Tuchel take this side? One word answer, Kane. If Chelsea gets Kane, they win the EPL next season.
'How it's going'
'We're the best team in the world'
Mason Mount hailed Chelsea as "the best team in the world" after the victory.
"We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion," Mount told BT Sport.
"I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I've played in two [previous] finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. It's all I've dreamt of, winning a trophy with Chelsea.
"To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us."
Read more reaction here
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
So what did you make of last night's final?
Chelsea fans I'd love to see your celebration pics. I am sure there are some painful heads this morning.
Where was the game won and lost? How far can Thomas Tuchel take this side?
And what about Manchester City? Where did it go wrong and what do they need to achieve their European dream?
Tweet me at #bbcfootball or text 81111.
Post update
Here's just a glimpse of the celebrations that went on in the Chelsea dressing room last night...
Post update
Chelsea fans have been celebrating on the streets of London back home...
Post update
It was a night Chelsea fans will never ever forget and one Man City supporters will wish never happened.
Kai Havertz's goal and Thomas Tuchel's masterclass saw the west London club win their second Champions League title.
It sparked scenes of wild celebration in Porto and in London.
Post update
Chelsea: Champions of Europe...