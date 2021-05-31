Reaction as Chelsea & Brentford celebrate

Right time to have a quick ganders at the national newspapers...
Havertz & Kante key for Chelsea
Michael Brown
Former Man City midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Right anyone fancy some analysis of where Saturday's Champions League final was won and lost?
Step forward Michael Brown, the former Manchester City midfielder has looked at the finer points of the tactics employed in the game.
Spare a thought for the losers though...
Nothing quite like that winning feeling...
Welcome and good morning
Good morning. What a weekend eh?
Especially if you're a fan of Chelsea and Brentford.
Chelsea won their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in Saturday's all- English final, while Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final.
Oh and let's not forget Blackpool.
The Tangerines are back in the Championship after a six-year absence following their League One play-off final win over Lincoln.
Steve Sutcliffe
Now then, Manchester City looked like they could have done with a defence-minded midfielder at times on Saturday (albeit Pep Guardiola elected not to play one).
Will that mean Fernandinho rides off into the sunset? And with Sergio Aguero heading out the door there's probably some room to get a centre forward into the club this summer as well.
Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane have both had lots of mentions but will either end up at City?
And what about your club? What do you need? And which players would you like to see come in the door to make your side more competitive next term?
