Reaction as Chelsea & Brentford celebrate

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Now then, Manchester City looked like they could have done with a defence-minded midfielder at times on Saturday (albeit Pep Guardiola elected not to play one).

    Will that mean Fernandinho rides off into the sunset? And with Sergio Aguero heading out the door there's probably some room to get a centre forward into the club this summer as well.

    Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane have both had lots of mentions but will either end up at City?

    And what about your club? What do you need? And which players would you like to see come in the door to make your side more competitive next term?

  2. 'I can build you an empire'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  3. Local Herro

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

  4. Tuchel's targets

    The back pages

    The Guardian

  5. Magic Tuch

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

  6. Post update

    Right time to have a quick ganders at the national newspapers...

  7. Havertz & Kante key for Chelsea

    Michael Brown

    Former Man City midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live

    Right anyone fancy some analysis of where Saturday's Champions League final was won and lost?

    Step forward Michael Brown, the former Manchester City midfielder has looked at the finer points of the tactics employed in the game.

  8. Post update

    Spare a thought for the losers though...

  9. Post update

    Nothing quite like that winning feeling...

  10. Welcome and good morning

    Good morning. What a weekend eh?

    Especially if you're a fan of Chelsea and Brentford.

    Chelsea won their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in Saturday's all- English final, while Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final.

    Oh and let's not forget Blackpool.

    The Tangerines are back in the Championship after a six-year absence following their League One play-off final win over Lincoln.

