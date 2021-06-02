Live

Euro 2020 build-up and transfer news

Mantej Mann

  1. The full list...

    In case you missed that announcement, here's a look at that final 26-man England squad:

    Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

    Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

    Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

    Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

  2. 'They are in our best 26 footballers'

    Let's hear more now from the England boss, who was speaking at a news conference after his squad had been announced...

    Video caption: 'If I could have picked five or six right-backs I would have done' - Southgate
  3. 'We have a lot of talent in this country'

    The final squad means there will be no debutants for the tournament, which starts next week, and Gareth Southgate says it will be a "disappointment" for the players who have missed out.

    "I think every squad [selection] is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country," said the England boss.

    "The most difficult thing [this time] is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them, at the moment, not to be going to a major championship."

  4. Trent in as seven players miss out

    Trent Alexander-Arnold is splashed all over the back pages this morning, and that's because the Liverpool defender has been picked for England despite some rumours suggesting he may be left out.

    The 22-year-old is one of four right-backs, while injured duo Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both included in the squad.

    Boss Gareth Southgate had to cut seven players from his provisional list.

    Mason Greenwood withdrew through injury with Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins all left out.

  5. 'Gareth's final frontier'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

  6. 'Phwoar! Four Twos'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

  7. 'England's waiting game'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

  8. 'Gareth hits right back'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

  9. Paper talk

    Wednesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to...

  10. Good morning

    Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad to win the Euros this summer...

    Now it's time to look ahead to the start of tournament, which is just nine days away!

    Stay tuned for all the latest football news...

