Euro 2020 build-up and transfer news

The final squad means there will be no debutants for the tournament, which starts next week, and Gareth Southgate says it will be a "disappointment" for the players who have missed out.

"I think every squad [selection] is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country," said the England boss.

"The most difficult thing [this time] is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them, at the moment, not to be going to a major championship."