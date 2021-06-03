Live

International friendlies reaction, Euro 2020 build-up & transfer news

2,472
viewing this page

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Alexander-Arnold injury mars victory'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  2. 'Trent's trauma'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  3. 'Limping out'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  4. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  5. Good morning

    It was a busy night of international football as our three nations got their warm-up campaigns under way.

    England kick off with a win, while Scotland drew and Wales lost.

    Stay tuned for all of the reaction...

