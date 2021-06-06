SWPL

Watch: Glasgow City beat Rangers to clinch 14th straight SWPL1 title

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Reed

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Thanks very much for joining me for this final day of action.

    Winning 14 titles in a row is a remarkable achievement for any team but this one may be the most special for Glasgow City.

    To hold off the threat of Rangers, Celtic and Hibs while contending with the pandemic makes them worthy champions.

    You can watch all of the goals from today's games on Sportscene at 8.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

    Enjoy your Sunday evening.

    Glasgow City celebrate winning the title
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Glasgow City are SWPL1 champions

    The trophy celebrations are underway for Glasgow City and you can watch them live on BBC Alba at the top of the page.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. FULL-TIME Hearts 1-1 Spartans

    Incredible drama late on as Hearts looked to have won it through Murron Cunningham's penalty.

    Spartans went straight up the other end and scored from a corner to level.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOAL Hearts 1-1 Spartans

    Becky Galbraith

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOAL Hearts 1-0 Spartans

    Murron Cunningham

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. FULL-TIME Glasgow City 2-0 Rangers

    Glasgow City are champions for the 14th time in a row.

    Hayley Lauder scored one and made one as they comfortably beat Rangers.

    Glasgow City celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. FULL-TIME Motherwell 0-8 Celtic

    Celtic demolish Motherwell to secure second place and Champions League football for next season.

    Goals from Nicholson, Ewens, Craig, Pollard, Filbey, Clark and Robertson gave them the rout.

    Celtic celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. PENALTY

    Hearts 0-0 Spartans

    Hearts have a penalty in the dying moments here!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. FULL-TIME Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. All goals but little change

    Despite the amount of goals we've had today, as it stands, the only change in the table is Hibernian moving up to fourth.

    Ten minutes left, are we in store for some late drama?

    Lisa Robertson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Lisa Robertson made it 8-0 to Celtic
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. GOAL Hibernian 7-0 Forfar Farmington

    Kirsty Morrison

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL Hibernian 6-0 Forfar Farmington

    Rosie Livingstone

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. GOAL Motherwell 0-8 Celtic

    Lisa Robertson

    A flurry of shots are hit towards the Motherwell goal and via a combination of good goalkeeping from Truly Pollard and the post the ball eventually falls to Lisa Robertson who slams in from eight yards out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. GOAL Hibernian 5-0 Forfar Farmington

    Carla Boyce

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GOAL Motherwell 0-7 Celtic

    Kelly Clark

    The Celtic captain makes it seven as she climbs well to meet a corner at the back post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GOAL Hibernian 4-0 Forfar Farmington

    Siobhan Hunter

    A quick double from Hibs puts the game beyond Forfar and keeps Hibs in fourth.

    A Spartans goal will change that though.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Hibernian 3-0 Forfar Farmington

    Ellis Notley

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. GOAL Motherwell 0-6 Celtic

    Anna Filbey

    It's third time's the charm for Anna Filbey this half, as she's played through by London Pollard before rounding Truly Pollard in the Motherwell goal before finishing into the empty net.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Motherwell 0-5 Celtic

    Filbey goes close again as her curling effort crashes off the bar.

    After that initial Motherwell opening Celtic have been in complete control here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Motherwell 0-5 Celtic

    Anna Filbey is denied her second of the day as the offside flag rules out her finish from ten yards out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top