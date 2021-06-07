White announced as Alexander-Arnold replacement - reaction

An interesting new European competition was launched at the weekend involving rebel club FC United.

The Fenix Trophy is the brainchild of Milan-based Brera FC and is 'aimed at highlighting the international bonds that unite non-professional football clubs across the continent'.

It is an eight-team tournament featuring club’s from between Step Six and Eight of their respective countries football pyramids. Tellingly, all the clubs have been invited for ‘exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness’.

FC United, who are now in the Northern Premier League, were formed as a direct result of the Glazer family takeover at Manchester United in 2005.

Brera are known as Milan’s ‘third’ club and are heavily involved in regional social and cultural projects.

Amongst the other teams taking part are former Dutch champions DWS, who now play in amateur leagues and German side HFC Falke, which was founded in 2014 by Hamburg fans who were unhappy at their club being turned into a for-profit limited company.

The eight clubs will be drawn into two groups, with matches being played from September, with the final due to be held in May 2022.