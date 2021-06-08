Euro 2020: Three days to go - who will shine?

After his release by Southampton at 16, Ben White ended up having a trial game at Brighton.
Academy director John Morling said Brighton already had enough information on White to virtually assure him of a place in the club's academy - but they needed to be sure, and the trial confirmed it.
"We know about players at other
clubs, that is the recruitment resource that you have compared to 10 years ago," he said.
"You would know the players who might get released who are of interest to you, so you have a look at them in training or in a trial game. Then you look at
the players you already have and others you might be looking at, and how he
compares to them.
"Then you look at how your players play, technically gifted,
mobile and athletic. He ticked all three of those boxes."
Ben White's unconventional route to Euro 2020
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I had a chat with Brighton's academy director John Morling about Ben White yesterday.
White was released by Southampton when he was 16 and never played for England at any age group until he call-up for the friendlies against Austria and Romania last week.
"It gives hope to every player." said Morling.
"Everyone has their own route and I am sure Ben's family will be very proud at what has happened this week, as we are at Brighton."
Tartan army on the march
Gumbo74: 1. Italy - eight wins in a row, ZERO goals conceded. Mancini has them in form at the right time. 2. Immobile. 3. Jack Grealish - he really is capable of being that good
Rob: Winner - England, Top scorer - Kane, Player of the tournament - Grealish
Club v country
There could be some tired legs as the tournament reaches its latter stages!
Here's a look at how many matches some of Europe's elite clubs played this season.
The number in brackets indicates how many players from that club will be involved this summer.
I'm sure Messrs Guardiola, Solskjaer and Tuchel will be cautiously watching on...
Is Euro 2020 the ultimate endurance test?
Michael Emons
BBC Sport
It has been a season like no other, with matches squashed in to ensure the delayed Euro 2020 tournament could be held this summer.
Club sides have been forced to play three times a week on a regular basis and now national teams bidding to become European champions face the prospect of up to seven matches in 31 days.
But which countries will be feeling the strain of such a gruelling format, coming straight after a frantic and brutal 2020-21 season? We have looked at a few stats to try to find out.
Read more here.
'A really good culture'
"One of the main factors I got with Gareth Southgate," 42-cap striker Danny Welbeck says of the England manager, "was he likes to make sure there's a really good culture within the group".
It is a term that is referenced with increasing regularity within the sporting world, one dismissed by detractors as a form of empty business jargon.
But not only does Southgate believe in the importance of implementing a strong working culture, it is the central tenet of his management style.
Whenever England qualify for a major tournament, frenzied expectation begins to mount. And as the Three Lions prepare for Euro 2020 this month, the customary optimism has rarely been more justified.
Read more here.
England expects
For the first time in a long time, there seems to be a lot of optimism surrounding England.
From the players, to the manager, to the fans - there is real hope and expectation.
One of the reasons has to be because of Gareth Southgate.
The England boss helped the side reach the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and he has instilled a togetherness in the group...
Tick tock...
The countdown is on!
We are just three days out from the opening game in Euro 2020.
It's been a relentless domestic season but the sun is shining and the show goes on.
And with three of our home nations in action, what a summer we have in store...
'We Cro you one'
Good morning
The excitement is building!
We've had to wait an extra year but we are just three days out from the start of Euro 2020.
Stay tuned as we build up to the tournament, as well as bringing you the latest football news...