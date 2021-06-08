Euro 2020: Three days to go - who will shine?

After his release by Southampton at 16, Ben White ended up having a trial game at Brighton.

Academy director John Morling said Brighton already had enough information on White to virtually assure him of a place in the club's academy - but they needed to be sure, and the trial confirmed it.

"We know about players at other clubs, that is the recruitment resource that you have compared to 10 years ago," he said.

"You would know the players who might get released who are of interest to you, so you have a look at them in training or in a trial game. Then you look at the players you already have and others you might be looking at, and how he compares to them.

"Then you look at how your players play, technically gifted, mobile and athletic. He ticked all three of those boxes."