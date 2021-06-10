Watch: Northern Ireland 0-0 Scotland

While Northern Ireland's long-list of absentees has carried into tonight's friendly from their Euro 2022 qualifying campaign, one player is missing the game for a very special reason.
Everton forward Simone Magill is getting marred at the weekend to fiancée Matt. The big question is, will that be your highlights of the year or is that reserved for a certain night in April...?
We're only joking, of course. Congratulations from all of us at BBC Sport and good luck for your big day, Simone.
A winning mentality?
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
Kenny Shiels has called on his side to use tonight's match to carry momentum in September's World Cup qualifiers with Luxembourg and Latvia.
"We don't have to beat Scotland but we have to be careful we don't lose the winning mentality," he continued.
"Obviously we want to win against Scotland but it is not at the top of our priority list. At the top of our priority list is to get players to improve and to play better in the big games.
"Luxembourg is a much bigger game than Scotland, as is Latvia [NI's second qualifier], and that is what this game is preparing us for."
'There's a lot to be excited about'
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
Despite missing out on Euro 2022, Scotland's interim head coach Stuart McLaren - who stepped in after Shelly Kerr left the role - says there are reasons to be positive for the future.
"That success of reaching successive tournaments was a remarkable achievement. Naturally, it's a disappointment when you don't qualify for the next one, but the group feel there is more to come from them as a squad.
"We are seeing some younger players emerge and there's an evolution within the team and, although we learn lessons from the past, we want to look to the future - there is a strong core and there's a lot to be excited about."
Watch it live
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
BBC iPlayer
You can watch tonight's game on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Thomas Kane will be on commentary at Seaview alongside former Northern Ireland international Gail Redmond.
The Euros may start tomorrow but this is a perfect appetiser before a feast of football. Go on, tell your friends. We know you want to.
Team news
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
With so many key players out, it's almost as expected for Northern Ireland and Shiels. Laura Rafferty is tasked with replacing Ash Hutton, who injured her ACL while playing for Linfield.
Lauren Wade, who is up against some of her former Glasgow City team-mates, comes in for Simone Magill. Otherwise it's a strong team with plenty of youthful exuberance on the bench if required.
Scotland have left a couple of their star names on the bench, notably Caroline Weir, Kim Little and Erin Cuthbert.
Lee Alexander captains the visitors from goal while Brianna Westrup makes her senior international debut. She'll be hoping it's one to remember.
It's a warm, crisp night at Seaview and there's almost a party atmosphere as fans return to north Belfast to watch Kenny Shiels' history-makers.
The tannoy system is fairly firing the tunes out so hopefully that sets the tone for this 'friendly', if you can call it that.
Is it ever just a friendly?
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
10th March 2020: Scotland beat Northern Ireland 2-1 to win the Pinatar Cup in Spain.
We don't need to explain what's happened over the 15 months since, but things are looking very different for both sides ahead of tonight's friendly at Seaview.
Both teams will feel like they have something to prove. Scotland would love to get one over a Euro 2022-bound team after missing out on the finals next summer while Kenny Shiels' side will want to keep that winning feeling going as supporters return to Seaview.
Of course, this match is to ultimately build preparations ahead of September's World Cup qualifiers, but is a friendly every really just a friendly?
Scotland pressing high
Northern Ireland 0-0 Scotland
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI at Seaview
Scotland have started with intent and have pressed high as Northern Ireland play it out from the back.
The visitors are making things tight but there are spaces if Northern Ireland can find them. Lauren Wade has been screaming on the ball several times on the right wing in acres of space.
Back in the team and on form for Glentoran, she'll fancy a run at Scotland's defence if she gets the chance.
Scots first to threaten
Northern Ireland 0-0 Scotland
Claire Emslie fires wide at the nearpost with the only chance of a lively opening seven minutes in north Belfast.
We've already seen a couple of meaty challenges and there's a zip to the game usually absent from friendlies.
The hosts are then presented with a free-kick on the left but Chloe McCarron floats her effort over the bar.
'Football brings us together'
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
For the first time since the beginning for the Covid-19 pandemic, 500 Northern Ireland fans will be in attendance at Seaview.
It's a welcome return as Northern Ireland's history-makers reached Euro 2022 in front of empty stands, and winger Lauren Wade believes they will give the hosts an extra lift.
"It's going to be brilliant to see fans back. It's been a hard year for everyone and football is a great way of bringing everyone back together.
"It's an exciting time for women's football in Northern Ireland and it is great to see everyone backing us.
"We can't wait to see everyone and for them to cheer us all on."
Loud and proud
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI at Seaview
There may only be 500 fans here but that was such a delightful noise when the teams came out onto the pitch.
This feels like it is long overdue for Kenny Shiels' side, who deserve every bit of applause after their history-making campaign.
However as soon as the first whistle goes that will be forgotten by those in green and all attentions will be on the 90 minutes ahead. Here we go!
‘I had two seizures after passing concussion tests – surely that’s not enough?’
Northern Ireland v Scotland (19:00 BST)
After retiring following three concussions in the space of 18 months, former Northern Ireland defender Freya Holdaway is determined to help the next generation.
"Women are twice as likely to suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's anyway, and footballers are three times more likely to suffer those diseases on top of that," she said.
"Even heading a ball can be damaging, it's frightening what can happen.
"If this was any other industry in the world, health and safety would get involved and say you can't do it, so why is it not happening in football?
"It's like bungee-jumping or boxing, you understand the risks and if you still want to do it then it is a personal choice. It needs to be as transparent as that in football."
Read more
