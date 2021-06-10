Euro 2020 build-up, news & transfer latest

But before then it's time to make your predictions. Who is winning it? Who will finish top scorer? Which goalkeeper will keep the most clean sheets?
For all that and a lot more head over to our Euro predictions live page.
See you all soon.
'You can’t pinch yourself too much'
Wales v Switzerland (Sat, 14:00 BST)
This will be the first major competition for Wales' Dan James and the Manchester United winger is looking forward to the pressure of tournament football.
“It’s a great experience. The older players have shared their experiences. We just have to enjoy it.
“You can’t pinch yourself too much because I think the occasion can get to you a little.
"I'm feeling great, confident as ever, been ready for a long time. Two games in Azerbaijan which is nice.”
Asked what excites him about a major tournament? “The pressure, I like playing under the pressure. I don’t think there’s that much expectation on us we’ve just got to go out and believe.”
Spurs in Paulo Fonseca talks
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I am told negotiations between Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca are at an advanced stage.
I am also told, naturally I guess, Fonseca is enthused by the challenge and feels he can work with new sporting director Fabio Paratici.
It has appeared a couple of times already this summer that Tottenham had got their man, first with former bos Mauricio Pochettino and then Antonio Conte without getting either of them over the line.
Is this the one?
Post update
Conor Coady finished that interview by doing the Fresh Price of Bel Air rap.
'The team spirit is always incredible'
England v Croatia (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England defender Conor Coady speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: “The team spirit is always incredible, I think it’s the most
open group of players I’ve ever met in my life.
“I’m not the [young] lad
category, I'm too old. Since I’ve come in I’ve just tried to help people as much as
possible and share my experience.
"There are a lot of players in this squad that play at the highest of levels winning the Champions League, Premier Leagues, but we all want the same goal and to improve.”
On making the squad for the Euros: “We found out all together last
Tuesday at England – it was was incredible I was straight on the phone to mum
and dad. It was a special moment that will live with me forever.”
Watch: De Bruyne, Lukaku & Hazard fire Belgium to Euros
As their world number one ranking suggests, Belgium ain't bad either!
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Jack: Patrick Kluivert's hat-trick against Yugoslavia. Absolutely ruthless performance.
Anon: I'll go back to my first memory - the 1980 Euro's and Ray Wilkins double lob against Belgium. As a footy-mad 10-year-old it was the first time I'd seen England score at a major finals.
Watch: France's best qualifying goals
This lot mind seem the total opposite.
You can probably tell from the French commentary that France have a team brimming with energy and excitement!
Post update
Just remember lots of 1-0 wins in that tournament. Every performance was like a George Graham masterclass.
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Greece winning in 2004!!
Still can't get my head around that!
They typified togetherness, not one star but a squad. from Anonymous
Greece winning in 2004!!
Still can't get my head around that!
They typified togetherness, not one star but a squad.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ronaldo voted your favourite European player of the 21st Century
Not a bad 24 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo. While the 36-year-old was doing his stuff on the pitch he was being voted your favourite European player of 21st Century.
Was it ever in doubt?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Portugal & Ronaldo ready for Euros
Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel on Wednesday.
Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal's opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time.
Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.
Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.
Christie ready to make nation cry again
Sticking with Celtic, Ryan Christie is prepared to have the nation crying again at Euro 2020 - but only if it is more tears of joy.
The Scotland forward tells BBC Scotland about that famous interview in Serbia and his Scotland supporting memories.
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Celtic's new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.
The 55-year-old replaces Neil Lennon, who resigned in February as the club failed in a bid to win a record 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.
The former Australia boss joins from Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.
"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football," said Greece-born Postecoglou.
"The responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly."
Celtic turned to Postecoglou after Eddie Howe rejected the opportunity to move to Glasgow, with the club citing reasons out of "both his and our control".
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
If you're wondering why Denmark's success in 1992 was so remarkable....
Well the Danes didn’t even originally qualify for the tournament,
with their surprise inclusion coming after Yugoslavia, in a state of civil war, were not
allowed to participate.
But a side including Peter Schmeichel and Brian Laudrup saw
off England and France in the group stage, Netherlands in the semi-finals and then
Germany in the final.
Big ask to emulate that lot though they always have a cracking kit.
Eriksen looking forward to 'special' Euros
Denmark v Finland (Sat, 17:00)
If you’re after an international football version of the
2015 film ‘I believe in miracles’ you can basically just replay the whole of Euro
2004, won by Greece, or alternatively
the 1992 edition in Sweden when Denmark became champions.
So what can the Danes do this time around with all three of their Group B games in Copenhagen?
“We’ll try to bring our momentum from the last few years into the tournament," said midfielder Christian Eriksen.
"To play a tournament in Denmark, it’s going to be very, very special. We can’t wait. It’s been postponed for a while so we’ve been looking forward to it for a good, long time now.
"Player for player it
is the best [squad] I’ve been in ever since I came into the national team.”
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Kinbuckhammer: Has to be 4-1 Holland Euro 96, I'm pushing 60 and that was by far the best England performance of my lifetime.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goodbye
Right that's us done. Thanks for joining us this morning.
Don't forget to tune into BBC One at 21:00 BST tonight for the Euro 2020 Launch Show.
But before then it's time to make your predictions. Who is winning it? Who will finish top scorer? Which goalkeeper will keep the most clean sheets?
For all that and a lot more head over to our Euro predictions live page.
See you all soon.
'You can’t pinch yourself too much'
Wales v Switzerland (Sat, 14:00 BST)
This will be the first major competition for Wales' Dan James and the Manchester United winger is looking forward to the pressure of tournament football.
“It’s a great experience. The older players have shared their experiences. We just have to enjoy it.
“You can’t pinch yourself too much because I think the occasion can get to you a little.
"I'm feeling great, confident as ever, been ready for a long time. Two games in Azerbaijan which is nice.”
Asked what excites him about a major tournament? “The pressure, I like playing under the pressure. I don’t think there’s that much expectation on us we’ve just got to go out and believe.”
Spurs in Paulo Fonseca talks
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I am told negotiations between Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca are at an advanced stage.
I am also told, naturally I guess, Fonseca is enthused by the challenge and feels he can work with new sporting director Fabio Paratici.
It has appeared a couple of times already this summer that Tottenham had got their man, first with former bos Mauricio Pochettino and then Antonio Conte without getting either of them over the line.
Is this the one?
Post update
Conor Coady finished that interview by doing the Fresh Price of Bel Air rap.
'The team spirit is always incredible'
England v Croatia (Sun, 14:00 BST)
England defender Conor Coady speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: “The team spirit is always incredible, I think it’s the most open group of players I’ve ever met in my life.
“I’m not the [young] lad category, I'm too old. Since I’ve come in I’ve just tried to help people as much as possible and share my experience.
"There are a lot of players in this squad that play at the highest of levels winning the Champions League, Premier Leagues, but we all want the same goal and to improve.”
On making the squad for the Euros: “We found out all together last Tuesday at England – it was was incredible I was straight on the phone to mum and dad. It was a special moment that will live with me forever.”
Watch: De Bruyne, Lukaku & Hazard fire Belgium to Euros
As their world number one ranking suggests, Belgium ain't bad either!
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Jack: Patrick Kluivert's hat-trick against Yugoslavia. Absolutely ruthless performance.
Anon: I'll go back to my first memory - the 1980 Euro's and Ray Wilkins double lob against Belgium. As a footy-mad 10-year-old it was the first time I'd seen England score at a major finals.
Watch: France's best qualifying goals
This lot mind seem the total opposite.
You can probably tell from the French commentary that France have a team brimming with energy and excitement!
Post update
Just remember lots of 1-0 wins in that tournament. Every performance was like a George Graham masterclass.
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Ronaldo voted your favourite European player of the 21st Century
Not a bad 24 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo. While the 36-year-old was doing his stuff on the pitch he was being voted your favourite European player of 21st Century.
Was it ever in doubt?
Portugal & Ronaldo ready for Euros
Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel on Wednesday.
Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal's opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time.
Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.
Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.
Christie ready to make nation cry again
Sticking with Celtic, Ryan Christie is prepared to have the nation crying again at Euro 2020 - but only if it is more tears of joy.
The Scotland forward tells BBC Scotland about that famous interview in Serbia and his Scotland supporting memories.
Read more here.
Celtic appoint Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Celtic's new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.
The 55-year-old replaces Neil Lennon, who resigned in February as the club failed in a bid to win a record 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.
The former Australia boss joins from Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.
"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football," said Greece-born Postecoglou.
"The responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly."
Celtic turned to Postecoglou after Eddie Howe rejected the opportunity to move to Glasgow, with the club citing reasons out of "both his and our control".
Post update
If you're wondering why Denmark's success in 1992 was so remarkable....
Well the Danes didn’t even originally qualify for the tournament, with their surprise inclusion coming after Yugoslavia, in a state of civil war, were not allowed to participate.
But a side including Peter Schmeichel and Brian Laudrup saw off England and France in the group stage, Netherlands in the semi-finals and then Germany in the final.
Big ask to emulate that lot though they always have a cracking kit.
Eriksen looking forward to 'special' Euros
Denmark v Finland (Sat, 17:00)
If you’re after an international football version of the 2015 film ‘I believe in miracles’ you can basically just replay the whole of Euro 2004, won by Greece, or alternatively the 1992 edition in Sweden when Denmark became champions.
So what can the Danes do this time around with all three of their Group B games in Copenhagen?
“We’ll try to bring our momentum from the last few years into the tournament," said midfielder Christian Eriksen.
"To play a tournament in Denmark, it’s going to be very, very special. We can’t wait. It’s been postponed for a while so we’ve been looking forward to it for a good, long time now.
"Player for player it is the best [squad] I’ve been in ever since I came into the national team.”
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Kinbuckhammer: Has to be 4-1 Holland Euro 96, I'm pushing 60 and that was by far the best England performance of my lifetime.
Listen: Inside the Wales camp
BBC Radio 5 Live
Get Involved - Euros memories
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Bruno Lage appoint as new Wolves manager
In case you missed it.
Wolves announced former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new manager yesterday.
The 45-year-old succeeds fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the club at the end of last season.
Read more here.