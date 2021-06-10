Rewind: Serbia v Scotland - relive drama of Euro 2020 play-off final

FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
Scotland captain Andy Robertson reveals he was next up to take a penalty and he says it's the most emotional he's been after a game.
He told Sky Sports: "When it goes to penalties you always back Marshy [David Marshall]. We've came so far as a squad and I'm proud of everyone. They've been through a lot - lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. Really hope everyone back home can see the positive side of this.
"In the 90 minutes. It's come down to one of the best away performances I've been involved in. It shows you the strength we've got to come back from that, we stuck together throughout.
"I can't wait for summer. it's the most emotional I've been after the game. I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized."
Post update
If you know, you know..
GettyCopyright: Getty
Post update
Something so many thought they'd never see again.
Savour it. Cry while looking at it, and tell your kids about it in the morning.
GettyCopyright: Getty
Post update
A tearful Ryan Christie is now on the telly. Someone give that solid-gold legend a cuddle.
No Scotland, no party
FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
The chants of "No Scotland, no party" boom out around the empty stadium. The Serbs protest to the referee that David Marshall was off his line for that save, and what a save it was, but referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz isn't having it.
And quite right.
Post update
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Quote Message: 22 years. It is unbelievable. 268 months since they lost to Morocco in 1998. It is an incredible achievement given the absolute sickener of the late equaliser. Steve Clarke has done a tremendous job to pick this team off the floor and take them to the Euros
22 years. It is unbelievable. 268 months since they lost to Morocco in 1998. It is an incredible achievement given the absolute sickener of the late equaliser. Steve Clarke has done a tremendous job to pick this team off the floor and take them to the Euros
Post update
*composes himself*
Never in doubt, eh?
YYEEEESSSSS
Choose Scotland. Choose Archie Gemmill. Choose Andy Goram in his tights. Choose Craig Brown. Choose Faddy scoring in Paris & Tom Boyd scoring an own goal against Brazil. Choose avenging the pain of Georgia. Choose 4-6-0. Choose belting out 500 Miles in your mum and dad's front room. Choose Andy Murray winning Wimbledon. Choose a deep fried haggis and a square sausage. Choose David Marshall. Choose Steve Clarke.
CHOOSE SCOTLAND GOING TO THE EUROS!
SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020
FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
Live Reporting
Scott Mullen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
And that's it. Back to the present day, and the angst of Belgrade seems a distant nightmare. Scotland are now just three days from the Euros!
Thanks for joining us, and we will see you on Monday.
Post update
'I'm going to start crying'
FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
Scotland captain Andy Robertson reveals he was next up to take a penalty and he says it's the most emotional he's been after a game.
He told Sky Sports: "When it goes to penalties you always back Marshy [David Marshall]. We've came so far as a squad and I'm proud of everyone. They've been through a lot - lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. Really hope everyone back home can see the positive side of this.
"In the 90 minutes. It's come down to one of the best away performances I've been involved in. It shows you the strength we've got to come back from that, we stuck together throughout.
"I can't wait for summer. it's the most emotional I've been after the game. I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized."
Post update
If you know, you know..
Post update
Something so many thought they'd never see again.
Savour it. Cry while looking at it, and tell your kids about it in the morning.
Post update
A tearful Ryan Christie is now on the telly. Someone give that solid-gold legend a cuddle.
No Scotland, no party
FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
The chants of "No Scotland, no party" boom out around the empty stadium. The Serbs protest to the referee that David Marshall was off his line for that save, and what a save it was, but referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz isn't having it.
And quite right.
Post update
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Post update
*composes himself*
Never in doubt, eh?
YYEEEESSSSS
Choose Scotland. Choose Archie Gemmill. Choose Andy Goram in his tights. Choose Craig Brown. Choose Faddy scoring in Paris & Tom Boyd scoring an own goal against Brazil. Choose avenging the pain of Georgia. Choose 4-6-0. Choose belting out 500 Miles in your mum and dad's front room. Choose Andy Murray winning Wimbledon. Choose a deep fried haggis and a square sausage. Choose David Marshall. Choose Steve Clarke.
CHOOSE SCOTLAND GOING TO THE EUROS!
SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020
FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)
Post update
SAAVVVVVVVVVVVEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
SCOTLAND HAVE DONE IT!!!!!
Post update
Here comes Mitrovic...
Post update
Sends the keeper the wrong way. GOAL.
Save this and Scotland are going to the Euros!
Serbia 4-5 Scotland
Post update
Sudden death time.
Here comes Kenny McLean...
Post update
GOAL.
What a hit. Thunders it into the top right corner.
Serbia 4-4 Scotland
Post update
Katai places the ball. Marshall is ready
Post update
And he rolls it in off the post for his first Scotland goal. Sort of..
Still, Serbia 3-4 Scotland
Post update
Here comes Oli McBurnie
Post update
And Gudelj rolls it in. Cool as you like.
Serbia 3-3 Scotland