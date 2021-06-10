Rewind: Serbia v Scotland - relive drama of Euro 2020 play-off final

Scotland captain Andy Robertson reveals he was next up to take a penalty and he says it's the most emotional he's been after a game.

He told Sky Sports: "When it goes to penalties you always back Marshy [David Marshall]. We've came so far as a squad and I'm proud of everyone. They've been through a lot - lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. Really hope everyone back home can see the positive side of this.

"In the 90 minutes. It's come down to one of the best away performances I've been involved in. It shows you the strength we've got to come back from that, we stuck together throughout.

"I can't wait for summer. it's the most emotional I've been after the game. I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized."