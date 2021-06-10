Serbia v Scotland rewind

Rewind: Serbia v Scotland - relive drama of Euro 2020 play-off final

Scott Mullen

    And that's it. Back to the present day, and the angst of Belgrade seems a distant nightmare. Scotland are now just three days from the Euros!

    Thanks for joining us, and we will see you on Monday.

  3. 'I'm going to start crying'

    FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)

    Scotland captain Andy Robertson reveals he was next up to take a penalty and he says it's the most emotional he's been after a game.

    He told Sky Sports: "When it goes to penalties you always back Marshy [David Marshall]. We've came so far as a squad and I'm proud of everyone. They've been through a lot - lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. Really hope everyone back home can see the positive side of this.

    "In the 90 minutes. It's come down to one of the best away performances I've been involved in. It shows you the strength we've got to come back from that, we stuck together throughout.

    "I can't wait for summer. it's the most emotional I've been after the game. I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized."

    If you know, you know..

    Trainspotting
    Copyright: Getty
    Something so many thought they'd never see again.

    Savour it. Cry while looking at it, and tell your kids about it in the morning.

    Scotland celebrate
    Copyright: Getty
    A tearful Ryan Christie is now on the telly. Someone give that solid-gold legend a cuddle.

  7. No Scotland, no party

    FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)

    The chants of "No Scotland, no party" boom out around the empty stadium. The Serbs protest to the referee that David Marshall was off his line for that save, and what a save it was, but referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz isn't having it.

    And quite right.

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    Quote Message: 22 years. It is unbelievable. 268 months since they lost to Morocco in 1998. It is an incredible achievement given the absolute sickener of the late equaliser. Steve Clarke has done a tremendous job to pick this team off the floor and take them to the Euros
    *composes himself*

    Never in doubt, eh?

  10. YYEEEESSSSS

    Choose Scotland. Choose Archie Gemmill. Choose Andy Goram in his tights. Choose Craig Brown. Choose Faddy scoring in Paris & Tom Boyd scoring an own goal against Brazil. Choose avenging the pain of Georgia. Choose 4-6-0. Choose belting out 500 Miles in your mum and dad's front room. Choose Andy Murray winning Wimbledon. Choose a deep fried haggis and a square sausage. Choose David Marshall. Choose Steve Clarke.

    CHOOSE SCOTLAND GOING TO THE EUROS!

  11. SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020

    FT: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (Scotland win 5-4 on penalties)

    Breaking news
    Copyright: BBC
    SAAVVVVVVVVVVVEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    SCOTLAND HAVE DONE IT!!!!!

    Video content

    Video caption: David Marshall saves Mitrovic penalty to send Scotland to Euros.
    Here comes Mitrovic...

    Sends the keeper the wrong way. GOAL.

    Save this and Scotland are going to the Euros!

    Serbia 4-5 Scotland

    Video content

    Video caption: Kenny McLean's penalty against Serbia in Euro play-off final.
    Sudden death time.

    Here comes Kenny McLean...

    Article Reactions
    GOAL.

    What a hit. Thunders it into the top right corner.

    Serbia 4-4 Scotland

    Video content

    Video caption: Katai's penalty in Euro play-off final between Serbia and Scotland.
    Katai places the ball. Marshall is ready

    Article Reactions
    And he rolls it in off the post for his first Scotland goal. Sort of..

    Still, Serbia 3-4 Scotland

    Video content

    Video caption: McBurnie penalty for Scotland against Serbia in Euro play-off final.
    Here comes Oli McBurnie

    And Gudelj rolls it in. Cool as you like.

    Serbia 3-3 Scotland

    Video content

    Video caption: Serbia's third penalty in Euro play-off final between Serbia and Scotland.
