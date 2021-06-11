Euro 2020 set to start, plus news & transfer latest

On this day in 2000 an Italy side captained by Paolo Maldini, got their Euro under way with a 2-1 win over Turkey.

Antonio Conte opened the scoring with a superb overhead kick, with Filippo Inzaghi converting a penalty to seal the win after Okan Buruk had levelled.

Some Italy team that with the likes of Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Demetrio Albertini and Francesco Totti all in their starting XI.

Fast forward 21 years and the Azzurri will certainly be hoping they can spoil Turkey's opening match yet again.

Just in case you don't believe us about Conte's overhead kick, you can watch it in all it's glory below.