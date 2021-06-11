Euro 2020 set to start, plus news & transfer latest

Just throwing this in too of that Turkey v Italy game from Euro 2000.
Here's Italy captain Paolo Maldini holding off Sergen Yalcin.
Will history repeat itself for Italy and Turkey?
Turkey v Italy (Fri, 20:00 BST)
On this day in 2000 an Italy side captained by Paolo Maldini, got their Euro under way with a 2-1 win over Turkey.
Antonio Conte opened the scoring with a superb overhead kick, with Filippo Inzaghi converting a penalty to seal the win after Okan Buruk had levelled.
Some Italy team that with the likes of Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Demetrio Albertini and Francesco Totti all in their starting XI.
Fast forward 21 years and the Azzurri will certainly be hoping they can spoil Turkey's opening match yet again.
Just in case you don't believe us about Conte's overhead kick, you can watch it in all it's glory below.
Moyes close to agreeing new Hammers deal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
David Moyes is on the verge of committing his future to West
Ham.
The Scot has been in discussions with the Hammers since the
end of the season over a new three-year deal.
Uncertainty had been placed over the talks after it became
known Everton had put Moyes high on their list of potential replacements for
Carlo Ancelotti.
However, whilst it had been anticipated Moyes’ West Ham
future would have been made clear by now, it is understood there are no issues
and the 58-year-old will remain at the London Stadium to continue his work over
the previous 18 months.
The chances of Moyes returning to Everton always appeared
remote given he took West Ham from a relegation battle into next season’s
Europa League.
At West Ham, Moyes feels he is capable of putting together a
squad that is capable of challenging towards the top end of the table on a
regular basis, as he did during his superb 11-year stint at Goodison Park.
Does history tell us who will win?
Can trends, statistics and patterns from tournaments past to select a potential winner of Euro 2020.
Totally agree with Gumbo74 (10:02). Let's hope for a truly entertaining and uplifting tournament for all (England to get to the final though please). Every level of society has been through so much over the last year or so, football can be a unifying force for good, but we as supporters have to recognise the opportunities, potential and responsibilities in us to carry that good will beyond the tournament itself. Can't wait! from Richard
Totally agree with Gumbo74 (10:02). Let's hope for a truly entertaining and uplifting tournament for all (England to get to the final though please). Every level of society has been through so much over the last year or so, football can be a unifying force for good, but we as supporters have to recognise the opportunities, potential and responsibilities in us to carry that good will beyond the tournament itself. Can't wait!
Listen: Ronaldo's skincare routine explained
Everyone's heard the stories about Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism.
The extra hours spent honing his technique on the pitch or getting stronger in the gym but it seems he is also fiercely dedicated to ensuring he looks in tip-top condition off the pitch as well.
Three days before their first Euro 2020 tie against Sweden, Spain have confirmed that they have vaccinated the entire squad on Friday morning
Strange timing perhaps, given there's always a risk of minor side effects after any vaccination.
But the issue of Covid jabs came to a head this week for La Roja when midfielder Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid on Sunday, meaning that he misses Monday night's opener in Seville.
Defender Diego Llorente also tested positive but he's since tested negative and is due to return to the camp.
The Spanish football federation RFEF said the vaccinations were being carried out this morning by the army their headquarters outside Madrid, and means that the team can "compete on equal terms with other sides in the tournament who have already been immunised.
Sterling, Henderson and Hodgson receive honours
England duo Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson plus former Three Lions boss Roy Hodgson have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Sterling has been honoured for his work on racial equality in sport, while Liverpool captain Henderson receives an MBE for services to football and charity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hodgson, 73, has been given a CBE for services to football after a 45-year managerial career.
Why England, Wales & Scotland fans should be excited
How far can the home nations go?
BBC Sport's Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Williams and Micah Richards assess the chances of England, Scotland and Wales ahead of Euro 2020.
Oh it's getting closer now isn't it?
VAR: Premier League to use thicker lines
One thing I wouldn't mind seeing at the Euros is consistent use of VAR and those marginal offside decisions being eliminated.
And it looks as though the top brass in English football are on the same wavelength.
The Premier League will use thicker lines when using the video assistant referee to assess offside calls next season.
The change is hoped to remove more of the marginal offsides which led to huge criticism last campaign.
There were several instances where a player's toe or armpit led to goals being ruled out, which fans and pundits felt was ruining the game.
The decision was taken in Thursday's Premier League shareholders meeting
England v France final with France edging it. I've done my wallchart so it must be true! from Chris
England v France final with France edging it. I've done my wallchart so it must be true!
Who needs a diary?
Who needs a diary to keep track of all the Euros 2020 fixtures?
You can just download our wallchart to plot your and your team's course through the tournament.
It's a coveted piece of kit, which you can get here.
Some absolutely sensational stuff on iPlayer at the moment to whet the appetite for the Euros.
In fact it's a pretty jam-packed offering so take you pick out of this little lot I've plucked out.
Think positively. We also have as much chance of winning this as the likes of France and Belgium with the talent in the squad we have...it's (hopefully) coming home!! from Martin
Think positively. We also have as much chance of winning this as the likes of France and Belgium with the talent in the squad we have...it's (hopefully) coming home!!
We meaning England, Scotland or Wales Martin? Depends on what you call home we guess.
The TV deal that doesn't access all areas
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Qatar-based beIN Sports has signed a three-year extension to
its contract with European football’s governing body UEFA – even though they
are still prevented from showing matches in Saudi Arabia.
The £425m-deal allows beIN to screen all UEFA competitions,
including the men’s and women’s Champions League across 24 Middle East and
north Africa ‘MENA’ countries.
One of these countries is Saudi Arabia, where beIN Sport
remains banned.
For a number of years, the company was caught in the
political stand-off between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Whilst that blockade has now been brought to an end, there
has been no progress over beIN’s access to Saudi homes, although the pirate
channel, beOUT Sports, which showed Champions League games in Saudi Arabia, has
now stopped.
UEFA have a 12-year relationship with beIN Sports and are
amongst a number of major sporting governing bodies, including the Premier
League, who have spoken out against the situation.
Pogba in contract talks & Gundogan interesting Barca?
According to Sky Sports Manchester United have begun talks with representative of 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba about a new contract.
Plus the Sun say Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 30, is keen to wait and see if Barcelona are genuinely interested in him before making a decision on his Manchester City future.
Man Utd's Jadon Sancho call
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United must decide whether to try and close the 12m Euro gap between their 78m bid and Borussia Dortmund's 90m asking price.
Dortmund tend not to do negotiation - to them the price is the price. United thought they would change the figures in their favour last year and it didn't happen.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly keen.
Gumbo74: I hope whoever wins that we get a tournament to lift everyone, not just the home nations.
All countries have been through the mill, football fans as much as most.
Let's see some great competition, quality football, fair play, No booing, and have our spirits lifted.
- Krept & Konan: We Are England
- Wales: The Big Kick-Off
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Impossible to Ignore
- Mr. Brown's Boys
- Euro 2020: Launch show
- Roberto Martinez: Whistle to whistle
'Would you call me young? I'm 21 now!'
It's all relative I suppose Jadon. Deepak and I probably would. Others maybe not.
