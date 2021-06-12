Live

Euro 2020: Tournament finally here - Wales to come

preview
1,439
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'This is our moment'

    Saturday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Paper talk

    Saturday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this weekend...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Lights. Camera. Action!

    After a year of setbacks and complications, Euro 2020 finally got under way last night!

    It was some show in Rome, which began with a colourful display as opera singer Andrea Bocelli took centre stage.

    There were a few goals too, so strap yourself in as we reflect on the opening game, as well as look ahead to a busy Saturday...

    Rome
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top