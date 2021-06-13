Euro 2020: Eriksen latest, football news and England build-up

Chief football writer for The Times, Henry Winter, was quick to pay tribute to the referee and the response of the Danish players to the incident. We're all with you on that one, Henry!
'Split-second decisions'
Danish players link arms
Eriksen's collapse as he attempted to receive a throw-in started a truly frightening spell at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.
Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer was one of the first players on the scene and appeared to clear Eriksen's airways.
The severity of the incident was apparent, and players from both teams urged the medical staff to hurry on.
As he was resuscitated, Eriksen's anxious team-mates formed a protective ring around him, offering some privacy from the 15,200 fans in attendance and the millions watching on television.
Why play resumed?
With the score 0-0, the incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.
His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters at Parken Stadium were visibly upset as the player was treated.
Uefa said it agreed to restart the match "following the request made by players of both teams".
The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.
Eriksen 'awake' in hospital
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association.
The 29-year-old Inter Milan player's condition has "stabilised", according to tournament organisers Uefa.
The game in Copenhagen was suspended before half-time after the former Spurs playmaker fell to the ground and was given emergency treatment on the field.
Finland won the Group B match 1-0 after it restarted at 19:30 BST.
Danish players were applauded on to the pitch by their opponents as they returned to the field to resume the game.
Read more here.
Sunday's back pages
'Eriksen stable after collapse'
The Daily Telegraph
Sunday's back pages
Paper talk
It's just a game
Football is an emotional sport which has the power to unite, but we are sometimes reminded that it's just a game...
We'll be reflecting on a Saturday which touched all of us who were watching, as players, officials and fans came together in Copenhagen after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.
The good news is that the Denmark midfielder is "awake and stable" in hospital as he continues to recover from the incident.
Stay tuned for reaction to all three games from yesterday, plus build-up to a busy Sunday...