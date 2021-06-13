Euro 2020: Eriksen latest, football news and England build-up

Eriksen's collapse as he attempted to receive a throw-in started a truly frightening spell at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer was one of the first players on the scene and appeared to clear Eriksen's airways.

The severity of the incident was apparent, and players from both teams urged the medical staff to hurry on.

As he was resuscitated, Eriksen's anxious team-mates formed a protective ring around him, offering some privacy from the 15,200 fans in attendance and the millions watching on television.